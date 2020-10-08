NEXTDC : Notice of AGM / Proxy Form / On-line Guide

CHAIRMAN'S COVER LETTER - NEXTDC LIMITED NOTICE OF MEETING 2020

Dear Shareholders

It is my pleasure, on behalf of the directors of NEXTDC Limited (NXT), to invite you to this years Annual General Meeting. I confirm that it will be held on Friday 13th November 2020, commencing at 11 am. Attached please see our Notice of Meeting which gives details of the business that is to be conducted and, importantly, further information on how the meeting will be organised this year.

In planning the AGM this year, NXT has had to consider the health and safety of its shareholders and team members as well as travel and other restrictions that are currently in place and are likely to also affect the conduct of the meeting. As a result, the Board has elected to conduct this year's AGM as a virtual meeting which can be accessed at the following location: https://agmlive.link/NXT20. We recommend logging into the virtual meeting platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the AGM by entering this address into a web browser on your computer or online device.

Further information on how to participate virtually is set out in the Virtual Meeting Online Guide available at https://www.nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-governance.

Given the current circumstances and the uncertainty posed by the rapidly evolving Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic, we regard this approach as the most sensible to protect shareholders and team members whilst maximising the opportunity for shareholder participation. Some additional information on what you can expect on the day:

Given travel restrictions only some of the Directors and management will be physically present in Sydney for the virtual conference, with others joining from other locations in Australia and the US.

You will need a desktop computer or mobile/tablet device with internet access.

You can log into the virtual meeting platform using your full name, email address and company name (if applicable).

To obtain a voting card or ask a question, shareholders will need their Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN).

Shareholder participation is also possible by appointment of a proxy. Proxyholders will need their proxy code which Link Market Services will provide via email on the day before the AGM.

Once the AGM commences, you will see a split screen which shows a live webcast of the meeting and the presentation slides. Shareholders and proxyholders will be able to ask questions during the AGM via the functionality in the online platform and hear all discussion subject to the connectivity of your device.

Shareholders who choose to lodge a proxy should follow the instructions on their personalised proxy form and ensure these are submitted to the registry before 11am (Sydney time), Wednesday 11 November 2020, online or by post.

Yours sincerely

Douglas Flynn

Chairman

NEXTDC Limited

This letter is current as at the date of issuance. Given how rapidly the Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic situation is evolving, we encourage you to monitor the ASX Market Announcement Platform, as well as our website at www.nextdc.com for any further updates.