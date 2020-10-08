NEXTDC : Notice of AGM / Proxy Form / On-line Guide

NEXTDC LIMITED
ACN 143 582 521
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of NEXTDC Limited ACN 143 582 521 (NEXTDC or the Company) will be held at 11.00am (AEDT), on Friday 13 November 2020 as a Virtual Meeting accessible from https://agmlive.link/NXT20. Online Registration will open at 10:30am (AEDT).
The Annual General Meeting will be held entirely online and there will be no physical meeting this year, consistent with temporary amendments to the law in response to COVID-19 and recent regulatory guidance.
NEXTDC is pleased to provide shareholders with the opportunity to attend and participate in the AGM through an online platform, where shareholders will be able to watch, listen, submit written questions and vote online.
We recommend logging into the virtual meeting platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the AGM by entering https://agmlive.link/NXT20 into a web browser on your computer or online device.
Log in to the virtual meeting platform using your full name, email address and company name (if applicable). To obtain a voting card or ask a question, shareholders will need their Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN). Proxyholders will need their proxy code which Link Market Services will provide via email on the day before the AGM.
Further information on how to participate virtually is set out in the Virtual Meeting Online Guide available at https://www.nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-governance.
This Notice of Meeting incorporates, and should be read together with, the Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form.
ITEMS OF BUSINESS
Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the Company's Annual Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.
Note: A Resolution of Shareholders is not required for this item of business.
1. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following non-binding resolution as an ordinary resolution under section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act:
"To adopt the Remuneration Report of the Company (as set out in the Directors' Report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2020."
Notes: This Resolution is subject to voting exclusions as set out in section 7.4 of this Notice of Meeting.
The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
2. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Stuart Davis, as a Director
To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That Mr Stuart Davis, who retires in accordance with the Listing Rules and Rule 58 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company."