NEXTDC LIMITED

(NXT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/08
12.89 AUD   +2.38%
NEXTDC : Notice of AGM / Proxy Form / On-line Guide

10/08/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

2020 NOTICE OF

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CHAIRMAN'S COVER LETTER - NEXTDC LIMITED NOTICE OF MEETING 2020

Dear Shareholders

It is my pleasure, on behalf of the directors of NEXTDC Limited (NXT), to invite you to this years Annual General Meeting. I confirm that it will be held on Friday 13th November 2020, commencing at 11 am. Attached please see our Notice of Meeting which gives details of the business that is to be conducted and, importantly, further information on how the meeting will be organised this year.

In planning the AGM this year, NXT has had to consider the health and safety of its shareholders and team members as well as travel and other restrictions that are currently in place and are likely to also affect the conduct of the meeting. As a result, the Board has elected to conduct this year's AGM as a virtual meeting which can be accessed at the following location: https://agmlive.link/NXT20. We recommend logging into the virtual meeting platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the AGM by entering this address into a web browser on your computer or online device.

Further information on how to participate virtually is set out in the Virtual Meeting Online Guide available at https://www.nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-governance.

Given the current circumstances and the uncertainty posed by the rapidly evolving Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic, we regard this approach as the most sensible to protect shareholders and team members whilst maximising the opportunity for shareholder participation. Some additional information on what you can expect on the day:

Given travel restrictions only some of the Directors and management will be physically present in Sydney for the virtual conference, with others joining from other locations in Australia and the US.

You will need a desktop computer or mobile/tablet device with internet access.

You can log into the virtual meeting platform using your full name, email address and company name (if applicable).

To obtain a voting card or ask a question, shareholders will need their Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN).

Shareholder participation is also possible by appointment of a proxy. Proxyholders will need their proxy code which Link Market Services will provide via email on the day before the AGM.

Once the AGM commences, you will see a split screen which shows a live webcast of the meeting and the presentation slides. Shareholders and proxyholders will be able to ask questions during the AGM via the functionality in the online platform and hear all discussion subject to the connectivity of your device.

Shareholders who choose to lodge a proxy should follow the instructions on their personalised proxy form and ensure these are submitted to the registry before 11am (Sydney time), Wednesday 11 November 2020, online or by post.

Yours sincerely

Douglas Flynn

Chairman

NEXTDC Limited

This letter is current as at the date of issuance. Given how rapidly the Coronavirus (COVID19) pandemic situation is evolving, we encourage you to monitor the ASX Market Announcement Platform, as well as our website at www.nextdc.com for any further updates.

2 NEXTDC Notice of Meeting - 2020 AGM

NEXTDC LIMITED

ACN 143 582 521

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AND

EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM

Date of Meeting:

Friday 13 November 2020

Time of Meeting:

11.00 am (AEDT)

Place of Meeting:

Conducted as a virtual meeting at

https://agmlive.link/NXT20

This Notice of Annual General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum should be read in its entirety.

If shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their

accountant, solicitor or other professional adviser prior to voting.

3 NEXTDC Notice of Meeting - 2020 AGM

NEXTDC LIMITED

ACN 143 582 521

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of NEXTDC Limited ACN 143 582 521 (NEXTDC or the Company) will be held at 11.00am (AEDT), on Friday 13 November 2020 as a Virtual Meeting accessible from https://agmlive.link/NXT20. Online Registration will open at 10:30am (AEDT).

The Annual General Meeting will be held entirely online and there will be no physical meeting this year, consistent with temporary amendments to the law in response to COVID-19 and recent regulatory guidance.

NEXTDC is pleased to provide shareholders with the opportunity to attend and participate in the AGM through an online platform, where shareholders will be able to watch, listen, submit written questions and vote online.

We recommend logging into the virtual meeting platform at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the AGM by entering https://agmlive.link/NXT20 into a web browser on your computer or online device.

Log in to the virtual meeting platform using your full name, email address and company name (if applicable). To obtain a voting card or ask a question, shareholders will need their Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN). Proxyholders will need their proxy code which Link Market Services will provide via email on the day before the AGM.

Further information on how to participate virtually is set out in the Virtual Meeting Online Guide available at https://www.nextdc.com/our-company/corporate-governance.

This Notice of Meeting incorporates, and should be read together with, the Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form.

ITEMS OF BUSINESS

Financial Statements and Reports

To receive and consider the Company's Annual Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

Note: A Resolution of Shareholders is not required for this item of business.

1. Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following non-binding resolution as an ordinary resolution under section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act:

"To adopt the Remuneration Report of the Company (as set out in the Directors' Report) for the financial year ended 30 June 2020."

Notes: This Resolution is subject to voting exclusions as set out in section 7.4 of this Notice of Meeting.

The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.

2. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Stuart Davis, as a Director

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That Mr Stuart Davis, who retires in accordance with the Listing Rules and Rule 58 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company."

4 NEXTDC Notice of Meeting - 2020 AGM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 21:49:04 UTC
