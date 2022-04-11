NEXTDC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NXT

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name NEXTDC LIMITED
Date of this announcement Monday April 11, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
NXT
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
34,391
11/04/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity NEXTDC LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ACN
1.3 ASX issuer code NXT
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 11/4/2022
Registration number 143582521
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
NXTAR : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
NXT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
The last date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
securities were converted
converted
11/4/2022
11/4/2022
34,391
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
No
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 11/4/2022
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Employees exercising rights allocated under NEXTDC LTI program
Issue details
Number of +securities
34,391
