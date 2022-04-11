Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. NEXTDC Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NXT   AU000000NXT8

NEXTDC LIMITED

(NXT)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/11 12:46:59 am EDT
11.24 AUD   -2.26%
04/06REDUCING BUSINESS RISK IN A DATA-CENTRIC ECONOMY : Five challenges effective digital strategy can address
PU
04/03NEXTDC : Dial up the autonomy and the flexibility will follow in your hybrid digital workplace
PU
03/28NEXTDC : and Northern Territory Government release data centre development plans to support the digital territory strategy
PU
NEXTDC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NXT

04/11/2022 | 12:29am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name NEXTDC LIMITED

Date of this announcement Monday April 11, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

NXT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

34,391

11/04/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementNotification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity NEXTDC LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code NXT

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 11/4/2022

Registration number 143582521

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NXTAR : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

NXT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

11/4/2022

11/4/2022

34,391

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred 11/4/2022

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Employees exercising rights allocated under NEXTDC LTI program

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

34,391

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 04:28:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 294 M 219 M 219 M
Net income 2022 10,6 M 7,91 M 7,91 M
Net Debt 2022 624 M 465 M 465 M
P/E ratio 2022 551x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 539 M 4 129 M 4 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 20,9x
EV / Sales 2023 18,8x
Nbr of Employees 271
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends NEXTDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 11,50 AUD
Average target price 14,02 AUD
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Craig Ian Scroggie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oskar Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Ronald Flynn Non-Executive Chairman
Jeff Arndt Chief Information Officer
Simon Cooper Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTDC LIMITED-10.09%4 129
ACCENTURE PLC-18.24%214 672
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.41%177 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.44%114 869
INFOSYS LIMITED-3.88%100 156
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.60%99 849