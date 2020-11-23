Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  NEXTDC Limited    NXT   AU000000NXT8

NEXTDC LIMITED

(NXT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/23
11.89 AUD   -1.16%
05:36pNEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:36pNEXTDC : Appendix 3G
PU
05:31pNEXTDC : Upsized Senior Debt - $1.85 billion
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEXTDC : Upsized Senior Debt - $1.85 billion

11/23/2020 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Release

24 November 2020

Upsized Senior Debt - A$1.85 billion

Further to its ASX announcement of 12 October 2020, NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following a strong response in syndication from a diverse set of new and existing banks and institutional investors, the new senior debt facilities have been upsized by A$350 million to A$1.85 billion ("Senior Debt Facilities").

The Senior Debt Facilities will remain split across three tranches, each with a tenor of five (5) years:

  • A$800 million - Term Loan Facility
  • A$400 million - Capital Expenditure Facility
  • A$650 million - upsized Revolving Credit Facility (multi-currency)

Financial Close for the Senior Debt Facilities is expected to occur prior to the redemption of the A$800 million in Unsecured Notes on 9 December 2020. Post redemption of the Notes, on a pro-forma basis, NEXTDC will have liquidity of approximately A$1.95 billion, comprising cash of A$893 million as at 30 June 2020 and undrawn debt under the new Senior Debt Facilities of A$1.05 billion.

NEXTDC CEO and Managing Director, Craig Scroggie said:

"The level of support from our existing and new lending partners has significantly exceeded expectations, with the revised debt facilities heavily oversubscribed. The ability to upsize this transaction highlights the quality, maturity, and resilience of the business that NEXTDC have built over the last ten years. NEXTDC now has an enhanced funding runway to continue to invest in our best-in-class facilities to support the growth of our customers in our key markets"

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.

ENDS

For more information

Alex Teo

Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations

T: +61 2 8072 4976

  1. investorrelations@nextdc.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

2

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX100-listed technology company and Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia's only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry's lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency.

NEXTDC's corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government's Carbon Neutral Initiative, in line with National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) for Organisations.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia's most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising more than 590 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:30:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NEXTDC LIMITED
05:36pNEXTDC : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:36pNEXTDC : Appendix 3G
PU
05:31pNEXTDC : Upsized Senior Debt - $1.85 billion
PU
11/18NEXTDC : AGM - Chairman's Address
PU
11/15NEXTDC : AGM - Presentation
PU
11/15NEXTDC : AGM - Results
PU
11/15NEXTDC : AGM - CEO's Address
PU
11/09NEXTDC : Withdrawal of Resolution at Annual General Meeting
PU
10/19Australia shares track global markets lower; tech stocks shine
RE
10/15NEXTDC : Appendix 3G
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 248 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2021 -10,1 M -7,34 M -7,34 M
Net Debt 2021 252 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1 249x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 419 M 3 944 M 3 948 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NEXTDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NEXTDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 13,97 AUD
Last Close Price 11,89 AUD
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Ian Scroggie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Ronald Flynn Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Cooper Chief Operating Officer
Oskar Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Arndt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTDC LIMITED80.70%4 011
ACCENTURE PLC15.61%154 235
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES23.06%134 669
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-12.76%104 200
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.45%73 443
INFOSYS LIMITED50.91%63 151
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ