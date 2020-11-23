NEXTDC : Upsized Senior Debt - $1.85 billion

ASX Release

24 November 2020

Upsized Senior Debt - A$1.85 billion

Further to its ASX announcement of 12 October 2020, NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following a strong response in syndication from a diverse set of new and existing banks and institutional investors, the new senior debt facilities have been upsized by A$350 million to A$1.85 billion ("Senior Debt Facilities").

The Senior Debt Facilities will remain split across three tranches, each with a tenor of five (5) years:

A$800 million - Term Loan Facility

A$400 million - Capital Expenditure Facility

A$650 million - upsized Revolving Credit Facility (multi-currency)

Financial Close for the Senior Debt Facilities is expected to occur prior to the redemption of the A$800 million in Unsecured Notes on 9 December 2020. Post redemption of the Notes, on a pro-forma basis, NEXTDC will have liquidity of approximately A$1.95 billion, comprising cash of A$893 million as at 30 June 2020 and undrawn debt under the new Senior Debt Facilities of A$1.05 billion.

NEXTDC CEO and Managing Director, Craig Scroggie said:

"The level of support from our existing and new lending partners has significantly exceeded expectations, with the revised debt facilities heavily oversubscribed. The ability to upsize this transaction highlights the quality, maturity, and resilience of the business that NEXTDC have built over the last ten years. NEXTDC now has an enhanced funding runway to continue to invest in our best-in-class facilities to support the growth of our customers in our key markets"

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.

