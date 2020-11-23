NEXTDC : Upsized Senior Debt - $1.85 billion

ASX Release
24 November 2020
Upsized Senior Debt - A$1.85 billion
Further to its ASX announcement of 12 October 2020, NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following a strong response in syndication from a diverse set of new and existing banks and institutional investors, the new senior debt facilities have been upsized by A$350 million to A$1.85 billion ("Senior Debt Facilities").
The Senior Debt Facilities will remain split across three tranches, each with a tenor of five (5) years:
-
A$800 million - Term Loan Facility
-
A$400 million - Capital Expenditure Facility
-
A$650 million - upsized Revolving Credit Facility (multi-currency)
Financial Close for the Senior Debt Facilities is expected to occur prior to the redemption of the A$800 million in Unsecured Notes on 9 December 2020. Post redemption of the Notes, on a pro-forma basis, NEXTDC will have liquidity of approximately A$1.95 billion, comprising cash of A$893 million as at 30 June 2020 and undrawn debt under the new Senior Debt Facilities of A$1.05 billion.
NEXTDC CEO and Managing Director, Craig Scroggie said:
"The level of support from our existing and new lending partners has significantly exceeded expectations, with the revised debt facilities heavily oversubscribed. The ability to upsize this transaction highlights the quality, maturity, and resilience of the business that NEXTDC have built over the last ten years. NEXTDC now has an enhanced funding runway to continue to invest in our best-in-class facilities to support the growth of our customers in our key markets"
This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.
ENDS
For more information
Alex Teo
Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations
T: +61 2 8072 4976
-
investorrelations@nextdc.com
NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre
About NEXTDC
NEXTDC is an ASX100-listed technology company and Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.
NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia's only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry's lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency.
NEXTDC's corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government's Carbon Neutral Initiative, in line with National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) for Organisations.
Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia's most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising more than 590 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.
NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.
To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com
