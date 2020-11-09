Log in
NEXTDC : Withdrawal of Resolution at Annual General Meeting

11/09/2020 | 11:53pm EST

ASX Release

10 November 2020

Withdrawal of Resolution at Annual General Meeting

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") advises that the Board has resolved to withdraw Resolution 5 from the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, scheduled for 11am Friday, 13 November 2020.

Resolution 5 related to the ratification of issues of shares under the April 2020 placement in order to refresh the Company's 15% placement capacity, putting it in the same position as if the placement had been approved before issue.

The Board has decided to withdraw Resolution 5 following feedback from some shareholders. The Board acknowledges these views and would like to thank shareholders for their engagement on the matter.

The withdrawal of Resolution 5 will not affect the validity of the proxy forms provided in connection with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting or any proxy votes already submitted.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.

ENDS

For more information

Alex Teo

Vice President Strategy and Investor Relations

T: +61 2 8072 4976

  1. investorrelations@nextdc.com

NEXTDC Investor Centre: www.nextdc.com/our-company/investor-centre

1

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX100-listed technology company and Asia's most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia's only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry's lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency.

NEXTDC's corporate operations have been certified carbon neutral under the Australian Government's Carbon Neutral Initiative, in line with National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) for Organisations.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia's most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising more than 590 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.

NEXTDC is where the cloud lives®.

To learn more, visit www.nextdc.com

2

