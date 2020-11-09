NEXTDC : Withdrawal of Resolution at Annual General Meeting

ASX Release

10 November 2020

Withdrawal of Resolution at Annual General Meeting

NEXTDC Limited (ASX: NXT) ("NEXTDC" or "the Company") advises that the Board has resolved to withdraw Resolution 5 from the Agenda of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders, scheduled for 11am Friday, 13 November 2020.

Resolution 5 related to the ratification of issues of shares under the April 2020 placement in order to refresh the Company's 15% placement capacity, putting it in the same position as if the placement had been approved before issue.

The Board has decided to withdraw Resolution 5 following feedback from some shareholders. The Board acknowledges these views and would like to thank shareholders for their engagement on the matter.

The withdrawal of Resolution 5 will not affect the validity of the proxy forms provided in connection with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting or any proxy votes already submitted.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors.

ENDS

