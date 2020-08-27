Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  NEXTDC Limited    NXT   AU000000NXT8

NEXTDC LIMITED

(NXT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/26
11.73 AUD   -1.10%
04:22aNEXTDC : announces strong FY20 results
PU
04:17aNEXTDC : FY20 Results Announcement
PU
04:17aNEXTDC : FY20 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEXTDC : announces strong FY20 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:22am EDT

NEXTDC, Australia's leading data centre solutions provider, today announced strong financial results for the FY20 fiscal year, ending 30 June 2020. Accelerated deployments of high density capacity to support digital transformation, and interconnection solutions creating strong tailwinds of opportunity.

NEXTDC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Craig Scroggie, commented 'Today's results are a testament to the Company's pursuit of excellence to provide the industry's highest standard of data centre services. Whilst everyone is adjusting to the new normal presented by the COVID-19 global pandemic, it is pleasing that NEXTDC has been able to continue delivering on market expectations, with our FY20 result coming in at the top-end of earnings guidance provided at the start of the financial year.'

FY20 saw NEXTDC celebrate a number of major milestones in the business. In May 2020, NEXTDC reached its 10th anniversary since company foundation, bringing closure to a decade where the business has dedicated itself to delivering on the vision of building the nation's leading data centre infrastructure platform for the digital age.

Following the ten year milestone, NEXTDC's sustained growth saw the Company enter the ASX 100 index.

'It's been an exciting journey watching the Company grow from a start-up, to becoming one of Australia's 100 largest publicly listed companies by market capitalisation in just ten years. Both of these milestones have allowed us to reflect on, and celebrate our achievements in setting new industry standards for reliability, efficiency, sustainability, connectivity and security' said Craig.

As the business enters FY21, it represents the start of the next decade, which promises further accelerated growth and innovation.

'The past ten years has seen us build a scalable and sustainable business, which we are incredibly proud of. Our business has seen us earn us the trust and partnership of our valued customers and partners, who have come to rely on our infrastructure as a critical enabler of their most strategic objectives. But it's the opportunities that the next ten years will bring that excite us the most' added Craig.

FY20 financial highlights

  • Total revenue grew $26.0 million (14%) to $205.2 million (Guidance: $200 million to $206 million)
  • Underlying EBITDA up $19.5 million (23%) to $104.6 million (Guidance: $100 million to $105 million)
  • Operating cash flow up $14.6 million (37%) to $53.9 million
  • Capital expenditure up $40 million (11%) to $418 million (Guidance: $340 million to $380 million)
  • Build progress accelerated towards year end, and the land acquisition for M3 Melbourne was settled ($22 million)
  • Liquidity (cash and undrawn debt facilities) of $1,193 million at 30 June 2020.

Business performance

  • Contracted utilisation grew 17.4MW (33%) to 70.0MW, with new sales of 17.8MW before adjusting for a one-off clawback of wholesale capacity of 0.4MW
  • New customer acquisition increased by 180 (15%) to 1,364
  • Interconnections rose to 2,079 (19%) to 13,051.

Development activity

  • P2 Perth opened to customers just after FY20 year end with installed capacity of 2MW
  • S2 Sydney building completed with four new data halls opened, taking total installed capacity to 22MW
  • S3 Sydney site earthworks commenced in 2H FY20. Practical completion of Stage 1 scheduled for 2H FY22
  • M2 Melbourne total target capacity upgraded by 20MW to 60MW
  • M2 Melbourne building expansion works well progressed, with 15MW of new capacity currently being deployed
  • M3 Melbourne site was acquired in 2H FY20 with works relating to design and planning approvals underway.

Business outlook

FY21 guidance

NEXTDC provides the following guidance for FY21:

  • Data centre services revenue in the range of $242 million to $250 million (FY20: $200.8 million)
  • Underlying EBITDA in the range of $125 million to $130 million (FY20: $104.6 million)
  • Capital expenditure in the range of $380 million to $400 million (FY20: $418 million)

For full details read the ASX announcement and view the FY20 full-year results pack.

Disclaimer

NEXTDC Limited published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 08:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEXTDC LIMITED
04:22aNEXTDC : announces strong FY20 results
PU
04:17aNEXTDC : FY20 Results Announcement
PU
04:17aNEXTDC : FY20 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
04:17aNEXTDC : FY20 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
03:57aNEXTDC : FY20 Appendix 4E
PU
08/17CIENA : NEXTDC Chooses Ciena DCI to Improve Network Scalability - Ciena
AQ
07/30NEXTDC : Accelerating growth in WA with a new digital interconnectivity hub
PU
07/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P dips; Apple, Facebook surge after hours
RE
07/28NEXTDC : Eliminating security headaches lets you get back to accelerating transf..
PU
07/27Australian shares close higher on gold stocks, c.bank comments
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 202 M 146 M 146 M
Net income 2020 -12,0 M -8,71 M -8,71 M
Net cash 2020 82,7 M 59,8 M 59,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -384x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 338 M 3 856 M 3 862 M
EV / Sales 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales 2021 22,1x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart NEXTDC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NEXTDC Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTDC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,89 AUD
Last Close Price 11,73 AUD
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Ian Scroggie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Douglas Ronald Flynn Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Cooper Chief Operating Officer
Oskar Tomaszewski Chief Financial Officer
David Dzienciol Chief Customer Officer & Executive VP-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTDC LIMITED78.27%3 856
ACCENTURE14.19%151 548
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.25%113 362
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.36%111 002
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-17.27%60 651
VMWARE, INC.-5.40%58 956
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group