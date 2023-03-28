Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NextDecade Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXT   US65342K1051

NEXTDECADE CORPORATION

(NEXT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
4.320 USD   +3.85%
05:49pNextDecade Clarifies Recent News Articles about its Financial Advisors
BU
03/16Nextdecade Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/10NEXTDECADE CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextDecade Clarifies Recent News Articles about its Financial Advisors

03/28/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
Following recent news articles about its financial advisors, NextDecade Corporation (NextDecade) (NASDAQ: NEXT) is clarifying the following:

  • Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. has been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the second quarter of 2017;
  • MUFG Bank, Ltd. (MUFG) has been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the first quarter of 2022; and
  • Societe Generale (SocGen) has not been NextDecade’s financial advisor since the first quarter of 2022.

About NextDecade Corporation

NextDecade Corporation is an energy company accelerating the path to a net-zero future. Leading innovation in more sustainable LNG and carbon capture solutions, NextDecade is committed to providing the world access to cleaner energy. Through our wholly owned subsidiaries Rio Grande LNG and NEXT Carbon Solutions, we are developing a 27 MTPA LNG export facility in South Texas along with one of the largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in North America. We are also working with third-party customers around the world to deploy our proprietary processes to lower the cost of carbon capture and storage and reduce CO2 emissions at their industrial-scale facilities. NextDecade's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol "NEXT." NextDecade is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.next-decade.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -144 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,99x
Yield 2023 13,5%
Capitalization 626 M 626 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 102
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NextDecade Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTDECADE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,16 $
Average target price 8,83 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew K. Schatzman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brent E. Wahl Chief Financial Officer
Raquel Couri Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
William Charles Vrattos Lead Independent Director
Brian Francis Belke Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTDECADE CORPORATION-12.55%626
ENERGY TRANSFER LP-1.43%36 640
SNAM S.P.A.6.45%17 415
DCP MIDSTREAM, LP7.24%8 680
DT MIDSTREAM, INC.-12.63%4 678
EQUITRANS MIDSTREAM CORPORATION-21.64%2 281
