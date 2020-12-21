Log in
NextDecade Corporation

NEXTDECADE CORPORATION

(NEXT)
NextDecade : employees bring holiday cheer to the Laguna Madre Youth Center

12/21/2020
NextDecade employees bring holiday cheer to the Laguna Madre Youth Center
December 21, 2020

NextDecade employees recently participated in a virtual toy drive benefitting the children of the Laguna Madre Youth Center (LMYC) in Port Isabel, Texas.

The two-week toy drive not only met, but exceeded its goal of 40 gifts. Each child received an age-appropriate gift-wrapped toy, plus a holiday note card from NextDecade.

On December 19, NextDecade's community relations team and LMYC staff coordinated gift distribution. Families arrived in their vehicles along the center's circular driveway to receive gifts in a safe and orderly fashion. As vehicles approached, excited voices could be heard from children eagerly awaiting a holiday surprise.

'NextDecade has been such an incredible vital partner to this youth center,' said Wanda Reyes, President of the Laguna Madre Youth Center. 'They didn't have to do this, but they recognized there was a need and they are helping because it's community partners like this that help us continue to stay open and continue to provide the services that we do for the children.'

'This has been a year of many challenges, but despite those challenges our employees continue their generous support of others in need' said Melinda Rodriguez, NextDecade's Director of Community Relations. 'Being a good neighbor means that we recognize and honor the importance of caring for one another, for the communities where we live and work, and for the environment. At NextDecade, we take our community commitments seriously.'

The Laguna Madre Youth Center has been operating since 1989 and is dedicated to providing a safe place for children to engage in sports, skill development, and other after school activities in the communities of South Padre Island, Port Isabel, Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista.

The collective generosity of NextDecade employees continues to make a positive impact where there is great need, especially during the holidays, in communities where we live and work.

For more information about the Good Neighbor Settlement House and the programs they offer, visit their website here. To learn about NextDecade's corporate responsibility efforts and community commitments, visit our Corporate Responsibility page here.

Disclaimer

NextDecade Corporation published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 22:56:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
