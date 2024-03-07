Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (“Nextdoor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KIND) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 1, 2022, Nextdoor released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results, reporting an 18% decline in revenue growth and a 26% decline in average revenue per weekly active user (“ARPU”) growth. On this news, Nextdoor’s stock price fell $0.85, or 13.6%, to close at $5.39 per share on March 4, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then on November 8, 2022, Nextdoor disclosed that revenues during the third quarter of 2022 declined sequentially by $1 million and that the Company’s quarterly ARPU growth contracted by 12% compared to the prior year quarter. On this news, Nextdoor’s stock price fell approximately 11% to close at $2.06 per share on November 9, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased Nextdoor securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

