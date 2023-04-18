Advanced search
    KIND   US65345M1080

NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(KIND)
04:00:01 2023-04-17 pm EDT
2.370 USD   +2.60%
06:32aNextdoor Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
03/09Social Media Stock Plays To Radar Today
AQ
03/08Transcript : Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Mar-08-2023 02:38 PM
CI
Nextdoor Announces Date for First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

04/18/2023 | 06:32am EDT
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, will report financial results for the first quarter 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Nextdoor will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results and outlook.

A live webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Nextdoor Investor Relations website located at investors.nextdoor.com, and an audio recording of the webcast will be available on the same website for approximately one year.

Nextdoor uses its Investor Relations website (investors.nextdoor.com), its Twitter handle (twitter.com/Nextdoor), LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/nextdoor-com), and Sarah Friar’s LinkedIn posts (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-friar-922b044/) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 305,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., 1 in 3 households uses the network. Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 220 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 460 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 888 M 888 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 704
Free-Float 25,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 2,92 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Managers and Directors
Sarah J. Friar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael James Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Hope Bryant Independent Director
J. William Gurley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.12.14%888
META PLATFORMS, INC.81.87%561 455
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY-22.80%30 283
TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP-3.02%13 611
MATCH GROUP, INC.-14.77%10 072
WEIBO CORPORATION-7.17%4 318
