  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIND   US65345M1080

NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(KIND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nextdoor : Find holiday decorations in your neighborhood with the Nextdoor Cheer Map

12/01/2021 | 11:01am EST
90% of neighbors on Nextdoor plan on decorating for the holiday season* The Cheer Map, sponsored by The Home Depot, is an interactive local guide to find the best holiday lights and decorations around town

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Nextdoor's annual holiday Cheer Map, sponsored by The Home Depot, is back to add some sparkle to your neighborhood this season. No matter which holiday you celebrate, get in the spirit by marking your decorated home on the Cheer Map with a colorful holiday icon that represents your seasonal style. From Christmas lights to menorah displays, find the best and brightest outdoor holiday decorations in nearby neighborhoods.

According to a recent poll on Nextdoor, 90% of neighbors plan to decorate this holiday season. Similar to last year, neighbors jump-started the festivities - 70% put up holiday decorations in November and 21% decked the halls with holiday lights and displays before Thanksgiving.* With the Cheer Map, you can plan the perfect sightseeing route to experience your community's celebratory spirit.

To help your neighborhood shine even brighter this holiday season, Nextdoor teamed up with The Home Depot to show nearby store locations on the map where you can easily find everything you need to make your holidays fun, festive, and low-stress. From beautiful décor including live trees and inflatables to great gift ideas for everyone on your list. This year, the holiday display map will also feature a seasonal how-to guide featuring décor inspiration and gift guides.

A survey of adults in the United States conducted on behalf of Nextdoor and The Home Depot found:

  • 83% of those decorating this year plan on keeping their decorations up throughout December, with 42% not taking down their décor immediately after the New Year
  • The majority of U.S. adults (54%) don't mind if neighbors leave their outdoor holiday decorations up past January 1
  • Only 17% prefer all white holiday lights over multi-colored holiday lights
  • Roughly half (49%) plan to explore their own neighborhood to enjoy holiday lights and décor**

You can find the Cheer Map all month long on the Nextdoor app or by visiting nextdoor.com/cheer for local information on holiday lights and decorations.

*Figures are from an online survey of 84,988 Nextdoor users in the United States between November 1, 2021 - November 8, 2021.

**Figures are from YouGov Plc on behalf of Nextdoor and The Home Depot. The total sample size was 2,431 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between November 11 - November 15, 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

To connect with your local neighborhood, please login at nextdoor.com.

Disclaimer

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 16:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 188 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 347 M 4 347 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 23,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 16,8x
Nbr of Employees 510
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 11,35 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Sarah J. Friar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael James Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Hope Bryant Independent Director
Bill J. Gurley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%4 347
SNAP INC.-4.91%76 642
KAKAO GAMES CORP.114.35%6 195
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-36.14%5 914
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
ANGI INC.-27.17%4 828