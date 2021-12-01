Nextdoor : Find holiday decorations in your neighborhood with the Nextdoor Cheer Map

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Nextdoor's annual holiday Cheer Map, sponsored by The Home Depot, is back to add some sparkle to your neighborhood this season. No matter which holiday you celebrate, get in the spirit by marking your decorated home on the Cheer Map with a colorful holiday icon that represents your seasonal style. From Christmas lights to menorah displays, find the best and brightest outdoor holiday decorations in nearby neighborhoods.

According to a recent poll on Nextdoor, 90% of neighbors plan to decorate this holiday season. Similar to last year, neighbors jump-started the festivities - 70% put up holiday decorations in November and 21% decked the halls with holiday lights and displays before Thanksgiving.* With the Cheer Map, you can plan the perfect sightseeing route to experience your community's celebratory spirit.

To help your neighborhood shine even brighter this holiday season, Nextdoor teamed up with The Home Depot to show nearby store locations on the map where you can easily find everything you need to make your holidays fun, festive, and low-stress. From beautiful décor including live trees and inflatables to great gift ideas for everyone on your list. This year, the holiday display map will also feature a seasonal how-to guide featuring décor inspiration and gift guides.

A survey of adults in the United States conducted on behalf of Nextdoor and The Home Depot found:

83% of those decorating this year plan on keeping their decorations up throughout December, with 42% not taking down their décor immediately after the New Year

The majority of U.S. adults (54%) don't mind if neighbors leave their outdoor holiday decorations up past January 1

Only 17% prefer all white holiday lights over multi-colored holiday lights

Roughly half (49%) plan to explore their own neighborhood to enjoy holiday lights and décor**

You can find the Cheer Map all month long on the Nextdoor app or by visiting nextdoor.com/cheer for local information on holiday lights and decorations.

*Figures are from an online survey of 84,988 Nextdoor users in the United States between November 1, 2021 - November 8, 2021.

**Figures are from YouGov Plc on behalf of Nextdoor and The Home Depot. The total sample size was 2,431 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between November 11 - November 15, 2021. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

