Investor Presentation - May 2024
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this presentation may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "project," "target," "plan," or "potentially" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including expected ﬁnancial results for the second quarter of 2024 and full year 2024, trends and expectations regarding our business and operating results, our expectations on Veriﬁed Neighbor growth, the expected beneﬁts to our cost reduction plan and share repurchases, our business strategy and plans, and our objectives and future operations, including our expansion into new markets.
Forward-looking statements are based upon various estimates and assumptions, as well as information known to us as of the date of this investor presentation, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors, including: our ability to scale our business and monetization efforts; our ability to expand business operations abroad; our limited operating history; risks associated with managing our growth; our ability to achieve and maintain proﬁtability in the future; the effects of the highly competitive market in which we operate; the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business; our ability to attract new and retain existing customers and users, or renew and expand our relationships with them; our ability to anticipate and satisfy customer preferences; market acceptance of our platform; our ability to successfully develop and timely introduce new products and services; our ability to achieve our objectives of strategic and operational initiatives; cybersecurity risks to our various systems and software; the impact of privacy and data security laws; and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions.
Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our ﬁnancial results and business are more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, ﬁled on May 7, 2024, and our other SEC ﬁlings, which are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.nextdoor.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reﬂected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although we believe that the expectations reﬂected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements.We undertake no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this investor presentation or to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this investor presentation.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures (including on a forward-looking basis). These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of ﬁnancial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to their nearest GAAP equivalent or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures used in this Presentation to their nearest GAAP equivalent is included in the Appendix to this Presentation. Nextdoor believes that these non-GAAP measures of ﬁnancial results (including on a forward-looking basis) provide useful supplemental information to investors about Nextdoor. Nextdoor's management uses forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures to evaluate Nextdoor's projected ﬁnancials and operating performance. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents, including that they exclude signiﬁcant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Nextdoor's ﬁnancial measures. In addition, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their ﬁnancial performance, and therefore, Nextdoor's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Additionally, to the extent that forward-lookingnon-GAAP ﬁnancial measures are provided, they are presented on a non-GAAP basis without reconciliations of such forward-lookingnon-GAAP measures due to the inherent difﬁculty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.
Business Overview
Nextdoor is the neighborhood network
1 in 3
Countries
U.S. Households
92M+
43M+
Veriﬁed Neighbors
Weekly Active
(VNs) and growing
Neighbors (WAU)
Network effects with online & ofﬂine connection is unique
Each social link is highly valuable because most commerce is local
Secular shift towards digital advertising
High barrier to entry: network difﬁcult & time consuming to build
Unique local knowledge graph & proprietary data set - ampliﬁed by AI
Nextdoor is the deﬁnitive consumer internet service in local
Metrics as of 3/31/2024.
Business Overview
Q1'24 highlights
>90%
of global VNs joined
organically
~50%
of total revenue from
self-serve
36%
increase in session depth
Organic Veriﬁed Neighbor additions in Q1 were 2x higher YoY
Global session depth1 maintained its acceleration at +36% YoY
~50% of VNs are active weekly, ~50% of WAU are active daily
100% of self-serve customers now use our proprietary ads platform
>50% YoY growth in new mid-market advertisers added
Cash balance of $498M can fund long-term growth
1.
Sessions are deﬁned as the period of time a user is active on the site or app and views at least one piece of content. If a
Veriﬁed Neighbors and WAU as of 3/31/2024.
user is inactive for 5 minutes or more, any future activity is attributed to a new session. Session depth reﬂects the
number of ad impression opportunities during each user session.
Investment Thesis
Multiple drivers of growth and value creation
Massive TAM + Upside
- Everyoneis a neighbor. Opportunity to grow into 300M+ households in existing markets
- Substantial opportunity outside of Nextdoor's 11 current markets
Powerful Network Effects
- 92M+ Veriﬁed Neighbors drive high-quality UGC creation/connectivity; adding add'l. content a priority
- Strong networks drive efﬁcient neighbor acquisition; >90% of new neighbors join organically
Valuable User Base + Data
Engaged User Base
- Nextdoor has the highest-quality data: veriﬁed, real-time, and authentic
- 62% greater reach with high income households (HIH) than peers1
- Approximately 50% of Veriﬁed Neighbors are active weekly
- Approximately 50% of WAU are active daily
Clear Path To Proﬁtability
ARPU Growth Levers
●
Anticipated quarterly free cash ﬂow breakeven
●
Neighbors engaging more deeply, with further
●
by end of Q4'24
●
opportunity to increase usage across surfaces
Recent cost rationalization speeds time to
New ad stack drives advertisers outcomes, and
proﬁtability while maintaining focus on growth
improved revenue yields
Metrics as of 3/31/2024.
(1) Source: GWI Core, USA, Q3 2022 - Q2 2023. Reﬂects households with >$200K annual income. Selected peers data represents an average of X, Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, and TikTok statistics.
Investment Thesis
Our Growth Algorithm
User & engagement
growth
with strong underlying session
depth
New advertiser
growth
accelerated by self-serve
capabilities
Durable advertiser
retention
enabled by our proprietary
ads platform
Reduced cost base
to accelerate growth and
positive FCF
Increasing organic user
Self-Serve in Q1'24:
We retained 92% of our
Targeting 15 ppt of
acquisition and
~50% of revenue, strong
top 50 customers from
Adj. EBITDA margin1
deepening engagement
new logo growth
Q1'23 in Q1'24
expansion in FY 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
- A reconciliation of non-GAAP metrics to their most comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this presentation.
Investment Thesis
A growing base of engaged users...
Annual
Quarterly
Avg. Weekly Active Users (WAU), millions
16%
16%
2020-2023 CAGR
Q1 2021-Q1 2024 CAGR
41.6
42.4
43.4
38.0
36.7
31.3
26.7
27.6
+37%
+17%
+21%
+9%
+12%
+33%
+16%
+2%
U.S. International
WAU is deﬁned as a Nextdoor user who opens our application, logs on to our website, or engages with an email with monetizable content at least once during a deﬁned 7-day period. Some ﬁgures may not tie due to rounding.
Investment Thesis
8
…Sets up long-term revenue growth
AnnualQuarterly
21%
16%
2020-2023 CAGR
Q1 2021-Q1 2024 CAGR
+49%
+56%
+11%
+3%
+45%
+48%
-2%
+7%
Some ﬁgures may not tie due to rounding.
Usage and Engagement
9
People use Nextdoor to enrich their neighborhoods every day
Newsfeed
Discover
For Sale & Free
Communities
Usage and Engagement
10
Mechanics for driving Veriﬁed Neighbor (VN) growth…
Our growth strategy focuses on driving brand awareness driven by building value through invites and content
Our current focus
Invites
Content
Earned / WOM
● Digital Invite
● Partnerships
●
Word-of-mouth (WOM)
● Neighbor-to-guest
● SEO
●
Content Engine
● Page-to-guest
● Social Sharing
●
Brand / Earned Media
●
Marketing Partnerships
●
Unattributed halo
Paid
- Invitation Letters
- Digital Paid (FB, Google, etc)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
