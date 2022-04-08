Nextdoor : Spring cleaning? Refresh your home and earn extra cash by selling and upcycling on Nextdoor

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIND   US65345M1080

NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(KIND)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/08 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.520 USD   -0.90%
04/07Iconic ‘Humble and Kind' Superstar Tim McGraw Partners With Nextdoor to Launch the Inaugural Nextdoor 100 Awards, Recognizing Neighbors That Make a Meaningful Difference in Their Communities
BU
04/07Nextdoor Empowers Small Businesses With the Launch of New Nextdoor Ads
BU
04/06Nextdoor Shares Tumble to 3-Week Low in Wednesday Afternoon
MT
Spring cleaning? Refresh your home and earn extra cash by selling and upcycling on Nextdoor

04/08/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
Tips to save and earn money in your neighborhood while spring cleaning

Every spring, neighbors across the country take some time to reset and freshen up their homes and environment. Explore how you can turn to your neighborhood on Nextdoor, save money, and make some extra cash while spring cleaning this season.

Earn cash by decluttering and selling unwanted items

Rising costs are top of mind for neighbors nationwide - during the week of March 7, mentions of inflation increased by 63% week-over-week. You can refresh your space and reduce waste by hosting a virtual garage sale to sell items and reach interested local buyers on Nextdoor's For Sale & Free. We ensure every neighbor is a real person in the neighborhood so that exchanges are quick, easy, and safe.

Like the old saying goes, one neighbor's trash is another neighbor's treasure. If something isn't valuable enough to sell, give it away to "freecycle" and avoid sending items to the junkyard while promoting sustainable giving in your own community. On average, over 20% of all items listed on Nextdoor are free.

"Upcycle" local goods to turn a side hustle into additional income

To keep up with the rising cost of living, neighbors are turning to creative side hustles for extra income. One way to earn some money is through upcycling - Find unwanted items around your home, or free items that are being given away on Nextdoor, then use your pandemic DIY skills to refurbish them and resell a new and improved version. Furniture is the most common category (22% of all items) sold or given away globally.

Save money by hiring a local pro for spring cleaning

If you are considering a deep clean or fresh paint job, consider hiring a skilled neighbor on Nextdoor to handle your seasonal cleaning. This can save you some money while also supporting your local economy.

Every day, neighbors turn to Nextdoor to share trusted recommendations for local businesses and service providers. There are already over 55 million local business recommendations on the platform, and businesses often offer exclusive deals for neighbors. According to recent insights, 72% of U.S. adults are making it more of a priority to support local businesses compared to before the pandemic, while a quarter of neighborshave done gig economy jobs in the past year.

There has been a 54% uptick in search volume for home services on Nextdoor over the past 2 months, such as house cleaners, painters, and more. Local service professionals can turn to Nextdoor to create an online presence, engage neighbors when and where it matters most, and grow their businesses. Small and medium-sized businesses can learn more and claim a free Nextdoor Business Page to begin connecting with the neighborhood and attracting new customers.

Establish a consistent cleaning routine by connecting with neighbors

When it comes to deep cleaning and home improvements, it is easy to procrastinate and . But with the help of your community, you can keep your home in top top shape all year round.

Explore Nextdoor groups near you to connect with like-minded locals, learn how other neighbors are keeping up their homes, and share inspiration to hold each other accountable. Check out our tips for successful groups on Nextdoor so you can connect with neighbors and keep your home in tip top shape all year round.

Need to borrow a ladder or tool for a project? Your neighborhood can help! A quick post on Nextdoor can help you find an item with short notice, or even a generous neighbor who's willing to lend a helping hand.

How will you be spring cleaning this season? Share some inspiration with neighbors on Nextdoor.

To connect with your local neighborhood, please download the app or login at nextdoor.com.

Disclaimer

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 20:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04/07Iconic ‘Humble and Kind' Superstar Tim McGraw Partners With Nextdoor to Launch th..
BU
04/07Nextdoor Empowers Small Businesses With the Launch of New Nextdoor Ads
BU
04/06Nextdoor Shares Tumble to 3-Week Low in Wednesday Afternoon
MT
04/01Goldman Sachs Adjusts Nextdoor Holdings' Price Target to $8 from $10, Keeps Neutral Rat..
MT
03/30NEXTDOOR : Cheer Map helps discover holiday decorations and displays in the neighborhood
PU
03/30NEXTDOOR : named as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies for the second consecuti..
PU
03/29Morgan Stanley Trims Price Target on Nextdoor Holdings to $6.50 From $7, Citing Lower A..
MT
03/29Truist Securities Initiates Nextdoor Holdings at Hold With $7 Price Target
MT
03/25NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/20NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : KIND) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 256 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 556 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 150 M 2 150 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
EV / Sales 2023 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float 20,3%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,57 $
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target 45,9%
Managers and Directors
Sarah J. Friar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael James Doyle Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Hope Bryant Independent Director
Bill J. Gurley Independent Director
Leslie J. Kilgore Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.-29.40%2 150
SNAP INC.-22.92%58 881
GRUBHUB INC.-19.36%5 591
KAKAO GAMES CORP.-17.03%4 834
PERFECT WORLD CO., LTD.-38.31%4 049
ANGI INC.-40.28%2 759