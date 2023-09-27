New collaboration delivers locally relevant information, content, and weather alerts to neighbors across the country

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) today announced they will share vital, hyper-local weather alerts from The Weather Channel, the flagship consumer brand of The Weather Company, with their audience. With The Weather Channel as its exclusive weather provider, neighbors on Nextdoor will be served forecast content and weather warning alerts relevant to their neighborhoods, empowering communities to be resilient, prepared and connected.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927284867/en/

Nextdoor To Connect Neighbors Nationwide with Localized Weather Alerts from The Weather Channel (Photo: Business Wire)

Rolling out now, neighbors on Nextdoor will receive on-platform weather alerts powered by the world’s most accurate weather forecaster1, The Weather Channel. These alerts will provide the crucial details and severity of an emerging weather event, the date and time of the alert, and a link to the weather.com forecast page associated with their location. Receiving near real-time alerts within the Nextdoor platform can help neighbors to quickly connect within their communities and prepare for severe weather at a time when every moment counts. Nextdoor neighbors will receive these severe weather alerts via push notification and email, providing a recognized signal from The Weather Channel, one of the most trusted U.S. brands2, to organize together so they can take stock of needs, help and resources in their immediate area.

“External research3 following Houston's Hurricane Harvey in 2017 showed that communities connected on Nextdoor were more likely to receive help from one another and as a result, recovered more quickly. Across historic hurricanes, wildfires and extreme weather, neighbors have turned to the platform to mobilize, share critical information and resources and in some cases, help save lives,” said Sarah Friar, Chief Executive Officer at Nextdoor. “Through this joint effort with The Weather Channel, neighbors on Nextdoor can access vital local weather alerts on a platform where they can directly connect with others in their neighborhood, and pursue the support they need before, during and after a crisis.”

“Reliable weather information can be critical to people in the path of a storm, and weather has never been more impactful as weather events become more intense due to our changing climate,” said Sheri Bachstein, CEO of The Weather Company, an IBM Business. “We work with brands such as Nextdoor to reach consumers at a hyper-local level as we continue to strive to deliver proactive alerts when it matters to help keep people safe and informed in the face of weather so they better understand when they may be at risk.”

Earlier this month for September’s National Preparedness Month, Nextdoor also launched a resource for anyone seeking information and resources during a weather event. Neighbors can visit nextdoor.com/crisis to learn more and join Nextdoor or invite others to the platform.

1 ForecastWatch, Global and Regional Weather Forecast Accuracy Overview, 2017-2020, https://www.forecastwatch.com/AccuracyOverview2017-2020, commissioned by IBM.

2 According to a Morning Consult, May 2023: https://pro.morningconsult.com/analyst-reports/most-trusted-brands-2023 The Weather Channel brand was the #9 most trusted brand in the US. The surveys were conducted from 3/3/2023 through 4/3/2023, among a nationally representative sample of 799 to 8,434 U.S. adults.

3 Courtney Page-Tan, An analysis of social media use and neighbor-assisted debris removal in Houston following Hurricane Harvey, International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, Volume 63, 2021, 102450, ISSN 2212-4209, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijdrr.2021.102450.

