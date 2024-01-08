Official NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. press release

Popular photo contest celebrating neighborhoods everywhere starts today

Today, Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, announced the return of its popular photo contest, #LoveYourNeighborhood. Inviting everyone across the country to share the beauty of their neighborhoods, neighbors can take part in this first-of-the-year celebration by snapping a photo of something inspiring, heartwarming, humorous, or special with their phones or cameras.

Nextdoor's 2024 #LoveYourNeighborhood photo contest launches today (Graphic: Business Wire)

“While the holidays are a moment to unwind and connect with friends, family, and neighbors, the start of a new year is a time to take stock and appreciate our communities with fresh eyes,” said Sarah Friar, Chief Executive Officer at Nextdoor. “With the return of the #LoveYourNeighborhood photo contest, we’re excited to kick off 2024 with a celebration of the people, places, and of course, pets in our neighborhoods; your entry should put the neighborhood you love into focus.”

Starting today, neighbors can enter the contest by simply taking a photo and posting it to Nextdoor with the hashtag #LoveYourNeighborhoodContest. Submissions will be accepted through January 30th, 2024. Six finalists will be chosen from the entries, and from February 1st - 6th neighbors can vote for their favorite photo on Nextdoor to select the winners.

Neighbors can enter as many times as they like using the hashtag #LoveYourNeighborhoodContest with each entry. Selected from the six finalists by neighbor vote, the overall grand prize-winning photo will receive $3,000 in gift cards. Two runners-up will each receive $1,000 in gift cards.

The winners and images will be revealed on or around February 8th, 2024. For more information about how to participate, prizing, and Official Rules, visit nextdoor.com/LYN. To enter the contest or see other entries visit https://nextdoor.com/hashtag/loveyourneighborhood/.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is the neighborhood network. Neighbors, businesses of all sizes, and public agencies in more than 315,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries turn to Nextdoor to connect to the neighborhoods that matter to them so that they can thrive. As a purpose-driven company, Nextdoor leverages innovative technology to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on — both online and in the real world. Download the app or join the neighborhood at nextdoor.com. For more information and assets, visit nextdoor.com/newsroom.

