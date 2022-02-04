Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KIND   US65345M1080

NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(KIND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thinking about buying stock in Nextdoor Holdings, Indonesia Energy, Bitfarms, Aurora Innovation, or Meridian Bioscience?

02/04/2022 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for KIND, INDO, BITF, AUR, and VIVO.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-nextdoor-holdings-indonesia-energy-bitfarms-aurora-innovation-or-meridian-bioscience-301475659.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
09:32aThinking about buying stock in Nextdoor Holdings, Indonesia Energy, Bitfarms, Aurora In..
PR
02/01NEXTDOOR : Celebrating Black joy in the neighborhood
PU
01/07Goldman Sachs Starts Nextdoor Holdings at Neutral With $10 Price Target
MT
2021NEXTDOOR : Celebrating 4 festive neighbors who bring cheer this holiday season
PU
2021NEXTDOOR : Create a holiday to remember for foster children in your neighborhood
PU
2021NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.(NYSE : KIND) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
2021NEXTDOOR INSIGHTS SERIES #7 : Neighbors have found their new normal
PU
2021NEXTDOOR : announces LinkedIn Live investor event on October 26th
PU
2021NEXTDOOR : Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to..
PU
2021NEXTDOOR : announces Q3 earnings date and provides select Q3 highlights showing continued ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations