    NEXCF   CA65345C1005

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.

(NEXCF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  11:30 2022-12-08 am EST
0.7000 USD   -0.10%
NexTech AR Solutions' 3D Swirl Ad achieves over 1 million views on Dr. Martens campaign
AQ
NexTech AR Solutions' 3D Swirl Ad achieves over 1 million views on Dr. Martens campaign
EQ
Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present at the Annual Singular Research Best of the Uncovered Investor Conference Today, December 8th
BU
NexTech AR Solutions' 3D Swirl Ad achieves over 1 million views on Dr. Martens campaign

12/08/2022 | 11:44am EST
EQS-News: Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech AR Solutions' 3D Swirl Ad achieves over 1 million views on Dr. Martens campaign

08.12.2022 / 17:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors Canada na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com +1 604 688 8158

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

08.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
United States
ISIN: CA65343B1040
EQS News ID: 1508801

 
End of News EQS News Service

1508801  08.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11,6 M 8,51 M 8,51 M
Net income 2022 -25,9 M -19,0 M -19,0 M
Net cash 2022 0,59 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,5 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,43x
EV / Sales 2023 6,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,96 CAD
Average target price 2,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 168%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Gappelberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Jenkins Chief Technology Officer
Ori Inbar Independent Director
David Cramb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.-31.30%72
ADOBE INC.-41.60%151 874
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.72%46 050
WORKDAY INC.-39.70%42 336
AUTODESK, INC.-31.24%41 734
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-3.40%34 789