|
EQS-News: Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech AR Solutions' 3D Swirl Ad achieves over 1 million views on Dr. Martens campaign
08.12.2022 / 17:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Contact Details
Proactive Investors Canada na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com +1 604 688 8158
Proactive Investors Canada
+1 604-688-8158
na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com
News Source: News Direct
08.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|CA65343B1040
|EQS News ID:
|1508801
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1508801 08.12.2022 CET/CEST