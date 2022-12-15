Advanced search
    NEXCF   CA65345C1005

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.

(NEXCF)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:46 2022-12-14 pm EST
0.6719 USD   +2.70%
NexTech AR Solutions looks to spin-out 3D Design Studio Toggle3D

12/15/2022 | 06:21am EST
EQS-News: Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech AR Solutions looks to spin-out 3D Design Studio Toggle3D

15.12.2022 / 12:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contact Details

Proactive Canada

Proactive Canada

+1 604-688-8158

na-editorial@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
United States
ISIN: CA65343B1040
EQS News ID: 1514317

 
End of News EQS News Service

1514317  15.12.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11,6 M 8,56 M 8,56 M
Net income 2022 -25,9 M -19,1 M -19,1 M
Net cash 2022 0,59 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,8 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,03x
EV / Sales 2023 5,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,91 CAD
Average target price 2,56 CAD
Spread / Average Target 181%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Gappelberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Jenkins Chief Technology Officer
Ori Inbar Independent Director
David Cramb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.-34.13%69
ADOBE INC.-39.61%158 029
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.79%46 535
WORKDAY INC.-34.37%46 080
AUTODESK, INC.-28.85%43 166
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-4.72%34 416