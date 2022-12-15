|
EQS-News: Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
NexTech AR Solutions looks to spin-out 3D Design Studio Toggle3D
15.12.2022 / 12:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
15.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|CA65343B1040
|EQS News ID:
|1514317
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1514317 15.12.2022 CET/CEST