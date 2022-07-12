Log in
    NEXCF   CA65343B1040

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.

(NEXCF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:17 2022-07-12 pm EDT
0.7530 USD   +14.09%
03:24pNEXTECH AR : The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Alianza Minerals and Nextech AR Solutions
PU
10:39aNextech AR Becomes 3D Model Supplier for Ecommerce Marketplace, Signs 3D Contracts; Details Warrant Issue
MT
07:32aNextech AR Becomes 3D Model Supplier For Prime Marketplace And Signs Multiple New 3D Contracts
BU
NexTech AR : The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Alianza Minerals and Nextech AR Solutions

07/12/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Alianza Minerals and Nextech AR Solutions on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ) to start drilling at Klondike Copper Property

Alianza Minerals (ANZ) will be mobilizing crews to the Klondike Copper Property in mid-July. The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease. Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza Minerals, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the upcoming drill program.
For the full interview with Jason Weber and to learn more about Alianza Minerals, click here

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) becomes 3D model supplier for Amazon Prime Marketplace

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) is now a 3D model supplier for the Amazon Prime eCommerce marketplace. Over the past 45 days the company has signed 17 new 3D modeling deals, continuing its expansion in Web 3.0. CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Sabrina Cuthbert to highlight the news and discuss the company's outlook moving forward.
For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn more about Nextech AR Solutions, click here

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald
Charity Robertson
charity.robertson@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/708334/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Alianza-Minerals-and-Nextech-AR-Solutions

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 19:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
