  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXCF   CA65343B1040

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.

(NEXCF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-08-04 pm EDT
0.6614 USD   +10.23%
08/03NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Launches AR Wayfinding and Navigation into the Event Space Through Its Subsidiary ARway
CI
08/02Nextech AR to Webcast Live August 4th at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
AQ
08/02Nextech AR Announces Update Of Proposed Arrangement To Spin Out Real-World Augmented Reality Spatial Mapping Platform ARway
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

NexTech AR : Watch the Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Presentation at the August 4, 2022 OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference

08/05/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Click on the following link to view the Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR) Company Presentation at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by OTC Markets Group on Thursday, August 4, 2022:

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR) Company Presentation

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19,4 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2022 -22,7 M -17,6 M -17,6 M
Net Debt 2022 0,80 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 85,6 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,47x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,85 CAD
Average target price 2,23 CAD
Spread / Average Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Gappelberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Paul Duffy Chairman & President
Andrew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Jenkins Chief Technology Officer
Ori Inbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.-35.16%67
ADOBE INC.-24.07%201 516
AUTODESK, INC.-21.07%48 221
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.40%45 674
WORKDAY INC.-40.50%41 285
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.1.02%37 215