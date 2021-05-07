Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXCF   CA65343B1040

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.

(NEXCF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NexTech AR : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call

05/07/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nextech AR Solutions (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021. Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter results on May 12th, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Kashif Malik, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question-and answer period.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 12th, 2021
Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 201-0168
International Dial-In Number: (647) 788-4901
Conference ID: 4288924
Webcast Link: Nextech AR Q1, 2021 Earnings Call

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the company's website.

About Nextech AR

NexTech develops and operates augmented reality (“AR”) platforms that transports three-dimensional (“3D”) product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

NexTech focuses on developing AR solutions however most of the Company’s revenues are derived from three e-Commerce platforms: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Nextech AR Solutions Corp.
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director

The NEO has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be,” “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of Nextech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.
07:31aNEXTECH AR  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
05/06NEXTECH AR  : Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) Selected to Host the Canadian Hi..
BU
04/29NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.  : Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial R..
BU
04/27NEXTECH AR  : InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The Dealmaker Show Interview with N..
AQ
04/27NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS  : Corp. Announces Details on its Investor Day Event
BU
04/20NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.  : Announces its 2021 Investor Day
BU
04/15NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.  : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/15NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS  : Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Confere..
BU
04/13NEXTECH AR  :  Nextech AR Solutions Becomes Official Digital Experience Platform..
BU
04/08NEXTECH AR  : Down 6.3% after Reporting Closing of Bought Deal Public Offering
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 40,0 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net income 2021 -28,7 M -23,6 M -23,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 199 M 164 M 163 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,98x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,01 CAD
Last Close Price 2,46 CAD
Spread / Highest target 226%
Spread / Average Target 226%
Spread / Lowest Target 226%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Evan Gappelberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
J. Paul Duffy President
Kashif Malik Chief Financial Officer
Scott Jenkins Chief Technology Officer
Felix Ritscher Head-Information Technology & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.-61.52%164
ADOBE INC.-3.30%231 807
AUTODESK, INC.-6.87%62 441
WORKDAY INC.-1.95%57 309
TWILIO INC.-10.16%52 081
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.4.42%46 958