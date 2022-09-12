Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXCF   CA65343B1040

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.

(NEXCF)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-09-09 pm EDT
0.6200 USD   -1.59%
08:25aNextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference September 14, 2022
BU
09/08Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present Virtually at the H.C WAINWRIGHT Global Investment Conference
BU
08/24Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Adoption of LiDAR Technology for It's Real World Metaverse Spatial Mapping Platform ARway
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference September 14, 2022

09/12/2022 | 08:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 14, 2022, discussing the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for eCommerce and ARway, the disruptive spatial mapping technology for the Metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Nextech AR website.

Nextech AR invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Event: Emerging Growth Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday September 14, 2022
Time: 10:30am Eastern Time (ET)
Register to Attend: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552113&tp_key=93e040bf55&sti=nexcf

Recent Company Highlights

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Conference focus and coverage include companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR
Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.
08:25aNextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference September 1..
BU
09/08Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg to Present Virtually at the H.C WAINWRIGHT Global Invest..
BU
08/24Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Adoption of LiDAR Technology for It's Real World M..
CI
08/24Nextech AR Adopting LiDAR Technology For Its Real World Metaverse Spatial Mapping Platf..
BU
08/18NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Impairment of Intangible Assets for the Second Quart..
CI
08/18TRANSCRIPT : NexTech AR Solutions Corp., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 2022
CI
08/18Nextech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Q2 Results Showing Continued Record Growth in 3D Mod..
BU
08/18NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
08/18NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
08/15Nextech AR Announces Participation in the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 12,9 M 9,89 M 9,89 M
Net income 2022 -28,7 M -22,0 M -22,0 M
Net Debt 2022 2,59 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,9 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,55x
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,81 CAD
Average target price 2,26 CAD
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Evan Gappelberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Paul Duffy Chairman & President
Andrew Chan Chief Financial Officer
Scott Jenkins Chief Technology Officer
Ori Inbar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.-39.22%63
ADOBE INC.-30.38%184 757
AUTODESK, INC.-24.72%45 693
WORKDAY INC.-37.78%43 512
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.61%43 481
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-2.25%35 848