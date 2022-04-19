Nextech AR Launches BigCommerce App For 3D Model Making

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the Company's ARitize 3D BigCommerce App is now live and available. With this App going live, Nextech’s ARitize 3D SaaS offering for ecommerce, extends the Company's 3D model creation capabilities to BigCommerce merchants. This App seamlessly provides BigCommerce merchants with the software needed to sell effectively online, with a frictionless one click integration for 3D model making. Nextech has already integrated with Shopify earlier this year, and will integrate with WooCommerce within the next 30 days. As demand for 3D models rises exponentially, the Company also plans to partner with Magento and other ecommerce platforms throughout 2022, continuing to rollout its third party SaaS integration and providing its ARitize 3D modelling solution to millions of ecommerce merchants globally.

Link to ARitize 3D BigCommerce App: click here

The app will provide self-serve access to Nextech’s proprietary AI-powered solution for 3D/AR Ecommerce to all businesses who use BigCommerce to power their ecommerce business. Implementing 3D/AR has already proven many benefits to ecommerce businesses, including increased engagement, increased conversions, and reduced returns. ARitize 3D makes the adoption of 3D/AR simple, convenient and affordable for BigCommerce merchants - with the ability to subscribe and manage the app themselves from their BigCommerce merchant account.

Nextech’s pricing plans are much more affordable than other 3D modeling service providers, purchasing expensive equipment or hiring artists for individual models. The Company believes that this is the AR industry's first true self-service AR SaaS platform which offers scalability, affordability, ease of use, and high quality 3D/AR models. With Nextech’s artificial intelligence-powered technology now integrated with BigCommerce, any merchant can create 3D/AR models in a few simple steps.

Install the ARitize 3D Marketplace App

Initiate the creation of 3D models of your products

Publish engaging 3D models on product pages

With ARitize 3D, BigCommerce businesses can transform their ecommerce stores into dynamic virtual showrooms, allow customers to see products from every angle and position them in their own space prior to purchasing. This is an exciting, immersive shopping experience that keeps customers more engaged, better informed and helps brands stand out from the competition.

Watch a video of ARitize 3D - View below or click here

Nextech AR CEO commented, “This launch of the BigCommerce app is another milestone for Nextech and showcases that we are continuing to hit our targets, providing us with another distribution channel and placing our ground-breaking AI powered 3D modeling technology in front of more commerce merchants. After integrating with Shopify in January, our development team has been hard at work to continue our third party ecommerce platform integration. This is just the beginning, as it is only the second of several apps that we are planning to roll out throughout 2022 as we are aggressively working towards the goal of becoming the leading 3D model factory and AR supplier to ecommerce sites around the globe. ARitize 3D provides a frictionless solution for ecommerce site owners to easily sign up and create 3D models at scale, and these apps will allow Nextech to meet the increasing global demand for 3D and AR solutions.”

Nextech AR powers some of the world's most successful B2C and B2B brands, and has what it believes is the most powerful, scalable, AI powered 3D/AR technology in the market. The Company is already working with large retailers including Kohl’s, Lighting Plus New Zealand, Pier 1, Kmart Australia, CB2, Sears, Eden Gallery, XRocker, Non-stop Dogwear, Office Group Furniture, Panmi, Source for Sports, Metronaps, the Perfect Mound, MetroNaps, Casa HQ, Maple Leaf Auctions, Summit International Flooring, Poly & Bark, Ezooza, NorthByNorth, The Office Group, Just Recliners, Never Summer and more. Through these retailers, thousands of 3D models are being shown to tens of thousands of consumers. With the new launch of this low cost 3D modeling self-serve app with BigCommerce, the Company believes that it will continue to expand its reach to small and medium sized ecommerce websites.

Free Trial and Pricing

As just announced for Shopify, Nextech AR is planning to offer a 30 day free trial for its Starter and Basic subscription plans for BigCommerce merchants as well. Both plans include 3D model creation, 3D model hosting, integration support, and monthly or annual billing options. The free trial will become available within the coming weeks.

Implemented at launch, Nextech has also unveiled a new pricing model to accommodate SMB, mid-market as well as enterprise ecommerce businesses.

About ARitize 3D

ARitize 3D is your one-stop-shop AR solution with automated 3D model creation at an unbeatable price. Our Artificial Intelligence (AI) will turn your existing 2D product images into high-quality 3D and Augmented Reality experiences. It's fast, it's easy and it will transform your ecommerce website! 3D content creation is included in monthly hosting fees. Our AI powered platform is a game changer! What can 3D/AR do for you? Increase conversions, reduce product returns, increase customer engagement, and attract more customers.

ARitize 3D is the One-Stop-Shop 3D/AR app for BigCommerce that is:​

Affordable - ​lowest cost provider Scalable - fastest, seamless ​, high quality Frictionless - requires low implementation effort ​ AI powered - automated 3D model creation End to End - from model creation to CMS & AR visualization, all within the BigCommerce ecosystem

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce’s mission is to help merchants sell more at every stage of growth, from small startups, to mid-market businesses, to large enterprises. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce empowers merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. Simply put, we focus on being the best commerce platform so our customers can focus on what matters most: growing their businesses.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE and the NEO have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220419005373/en/