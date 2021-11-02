Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXCF   CA65343B1040

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.

(NEXCF)
Nextech AR Solutions to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 4th

11/02/2021 | 06:28pm EDT
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a diversified leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies, today announced that Evan Gappelberg, Founder and CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 4th.

DATE: November 4th, 2021
TIME: 9:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3vbzc3X

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Nextech AR

Nextech develops and operates augmented reality ("AR") platforms that transports three-dimensional ("3D") product visualizations, human holograms and 360° portals to its audiences altering e-commerce, digital advertising, hybrid virtual events (events held in a digital format blended with in-person attendance) and learning and training experiences.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextech-ar-solutions-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-november-4th-301414744.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2021
