  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEXCF   CA65343B1040

NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.

(NEXCF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Nextech AR to Present Live April 7th at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

03/30/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services today announced that Evan Gappelberg, CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, April 7th.

Nextech AR Solutions invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend Evan Gappelberg’s real-time, interactive presentation.

DATE: Thursday, April 7, 2022
TIME: 11:30am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3qe7F0M

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE and the NEO have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30,9 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net income 2022 -19,9 M -15,9 M -15,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1,92 M 1,54 M 1,54 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 101 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,01 CAD
Average target price 2,74 CAD
Spread / Average Target 170%
Managers and Directors
Evan Gappelberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Chan Chief Financial Officer
J. Paul Duffy Chairman
Scott Jenkins Chief Technology Officer
Felix Ritscher Head-Information Technology & Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTECH AR SOLUTIONS CORP.-20.59%81
ADOBE INC.-17.76%219 968
WORKDAY INC.-9.85%61 811
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.10%50 333
DATADOG, INC.-12.74%48 785
AUTODESK, INC.-23.39%48 460