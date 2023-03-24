Advanced search
Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

03/24/2023 | 08:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Investor Summit on March 29, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

Nextech3D.ai invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg's real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech3D.ai's groundbreaking 3D modeling and AR wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech3D.ai is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use.

Event:March 29th Virtual Investor Summit
Presentation:March 29th, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. EST
Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LZeCRswXS3prrdPq7_dwQ

 

  • The theme is micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market
  • 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
  • The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (formally Nextech AR Solutions Corp.) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

For further information:

Investor Relations
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159707


© Newsfilecorp 2023
EPS Revisions
