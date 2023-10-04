Effective October 04, 2023, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will change its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation.
NexTech AR Solutions Corp. will Change its Name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation
October 04, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1839 USD
|-3.21%
|-10.51%
|-68.03%
|Sep. 28
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.1839 USD
|-3.21%
|-10.51%
|22 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-68.03%
|22 M $
|-0.42%
|2 750 M $
|+6.48%
|91 M $
|0.00%
|54 M $
|0.00%
|71 M $
|+154.87%
|79 M $
|+239.07%
|1 878 M $
|+9.51%
|223 M $
|+19.36%
|291 M $
|+74.88%
|965 M $