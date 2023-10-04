Nextech3D.AI, formerly Nextech AR Solutions Corp., is a diversified augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI) technology company. The Company leverages AI to create three dimensional (3D) experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. Its suite of products includes patented AI-based technology for 3D model creation and 2D to 3D conversion. Its technologies include ARitize3D, Map D and others. The Company develops or acquires disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public companies.

Sector Software