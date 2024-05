Nextech3D.AI Corporation reported earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 1.02 million compared to CAD 1.3 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 2.67 million compared to CAD 6.56 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago.