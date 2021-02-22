Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited    NESF   GG00BJ0JVY01

NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED

(NESF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/22 03:40:37 am
100.8 GBX   +0.40%
03:30aNEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : Fact Sheet - 31 Dec 2020
PU
2020NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : Analyst Presentation - 30 September 2020
PU
2020NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND : Interim Report - 30 September 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextEnergy Solar Fund : Fact Sheet - 31 Dec 2020

02/22/2021 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FACTSHEET

As at 31 December 2020

Generating a more sustainable future

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a FTSE 250 solar infrastructure investment company primarily focused on the UK. As at 31 December 2020 the Company has completed and announced 91 separate acquisitions of solar projects with total capacity installed of 763MW and total invested capital of approximately £950m.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Performance Highlights

Financial Highlights

NAV per ordinary share as at 31 December 2020

100.7p

(30 September 2020: 99.6p)

Cash dividend cover (pre-scrip dividends) for the period ended

30 September 2020

1.2x

(30 September 2019: 1.3x)

Ordinary shareholders' NAV as at 31 December 2020

£591.0m

(30 September 2020: £583.5m)

Financial debt gearing as at

31 December 20201

21%

(30 September 2020: 21%)

Operational Highlights

Total capacity installed as at 31 December 2020

763MW

(30 September 2020: 755MW)

Total electricity generation for six months ended 30 September 2020

551GWh

(30 September 2019: 515GWh)

Target dividend per ordinary share for the year ending 31 March 2021

7.05p

(31 March 2020: 6.87p)

Ordinary shareholder annualised total return since IPO

7.1%

(30 September 2020: 6.4%)

ESG Highlights

Tonnes of CO2e emissions avoided for the six months ended

30 September 20202

237,500

(30 September 2019: 222,400)

Operating solar assets as at 31 December 2020

91

(30 September 2020: 90)

DIVIDEND TARGET

Targeting a total dividend of 7.05p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2021

Investment Policy

NESF's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversiﬁed portfolio of primarily UK-based solar energy infrastructure assets.

The Company has an investment limit of up to 30% of the Company's GAV in solar assets outside the UK. Currently, the non-UK investment represents 12% of GAV.

  • 1 Financial debt gearing excludes the £200m preference shares

    Generation above budget for the 6 months ended 30 September 2020

    11.1%

    (30 September 2019: 5.0%)

    DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

    Quarterly

    (June, September, December, March)

    Portfolio Highlights

    As at 31 December 2020, the portfolio consisted of 91 operating solar assets (83 in the UK and 8 in Italy), with a total capacity of 763MW.

    During the nine months ended

    31 December 2020, generation across the entire portfolio was 8.1% above budget.

    Following the energisation of Hall Farm II (5MW) and Staughton (50MW) during the 2019/20 ﬁnancial year, the subsidy-free

    asset High Garrett (8.5MW) was energised in October 2020.

  • 2www.greeninvestmentgroup.com/green-impact/green-investment-handbook

  • 3www.gov.uk/government/statistics/energy-consumption-in-the-uk

UK homes powered for one year3

220,400

(30 September 2019: 206,000)

MANAGEMENT FEES 1.0% up to £200m 0.9% between £200m-£300m 0.8% greater than £300m

(Based on NAV to ordinary shareholders)

Shareholder/NAV Return

For the period ended 31 December 2020, the ordinary shareholder total return was 6.2% and the NAV total return was 2.9%.

As at 31 December 2020, NESF has achieved an ordinary shareholder total return since IPO of 47.9% and a NAV total return since IPO of 42.0%.

The annualised ordinary shareholder total return since IPO was 7.1% and annualised NAV total return since IPO was 6.2%.

Snapshot of Our Diversiﬁed Portfolio

As at 30 September 2020

By Subsidy

By Installed Capacity

% of assets by MW capacity

  • 0.8% 2.0 ROCs

  • 14.5% 1.6 ROCs

  • 46.9% 1.4 ROCs

  • 3.5% 1.3 ROCs

  • 13.9% 1.2 ROCs

  • 1.1% 1.4 NIROCs

  • 7.4% FiTs (UK)

  • 4.6% FiTs (Italy)

  • 7.3% Subsidy-free

    • 56.7% 0-5MWp

    • 20.0% 6-10MWp

    • 23.3% >10MWp

      % of assets

      By Revenue Type

      By Inverter Manufacturer

      % of total revenue for six months ended 30 September 2020

  • 15.4% FiTs

  • 45.9% ROCs

  • 3.5% Embedded beneﬁts

  • 4.3% Merchant - wholesale

  • 30.9% Merchant - ﬁxed PPA

% of assets by MW capacity

  • 30.5% SMA

  • 19.5% Power Electronics

  • 10.3% Huawei

  • 8.1% Emerson

  • 7.3% Schneider

  • 6.5% Gamesa

  • 5.7% ABB

  • 4.5% Power-One

  • 7.6% Other

    By Solar Module Manufacturer

    By Location

    % of total revenue for six months ended 30 September 2020

    • 23.2% Hanwha Q Cells

    • 12.4% Yingli

    • 9.5% REC

    • 8.6% Jinko Solar

    • 8.6% LDK Solar

    • 8.0% TRINA

    • 6.5% Canadian Solar

    • 4.7% BYD

    • 4.4% Renesola

    • 14.1% Other

    % of invested capital

  • 87.8% UK

  • 12.2% Italy

Corporate Information

Investment Manager and Adviser

NextEnergy Capital IM Limited and NextEnergy Capital Limited, both members of the NextEnergy Capital Group ('NEC Group'), act as Investment Manager to the Company and Investment Adviser to the Investment Manager, respectively. The NEC Group is a specialist leading solar investment manager and asset manager focused on the solar energy sector.

Since 2007, the NEC Group's specialist asset management division, WiseEnergy, has provided operating asset management, monitoring, technical due diligence and other services to over 1,500 utility-scale solar power plants with an installed capacity in excess of 2.3GW. Its asset management clients include solar funds (in addition to the Company), banks, private equity funds and other specialist investors.

The Company

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited

20 Savile Row London W1S 3PR

As to Guernsey Law

Carey Olsen (Guernsey) LLP

Registered Ofﬁce:

T: +44 (0) 20 3746 0700 Website: nextenergycapital.com

PO Box 98, Carey House

1 Royal Plaza Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL Registered no.: 57739

Les Banques

Company Secretary and Administrator

St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 4BZ

Apex Funds and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited

Mourant

LEI: 213800ZPHCBDDSQH5447 Ordinary Share ISIN: GG00BJ0JVY01 Ordinary Share SEDOL: BJ0JVY0 London Stock Exchange Ticker: NESF Email: ir@nextenergysolarfund.com Website: nextenergysolarfund.com

1 Royal Plaza

Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL

Royal Chambers St Julian's Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 4HP

Email: nextenergy@apexfs.com

Financial Adviser and Joint Broker

Independent Auditor

Directors

Cenkos Securities plc

KPMG Channel Islands Limited

(All non-executive and independent)

Glategny Court

Kevin Lyon, Chairman

6, 7, 8 Tokenhouse Yard London EC2R 7AS

Vic Holmes, Senior Independent Director

Glategny Esplanade St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 1WR

Sponsor and Joint Broker

Patrick Firth Sue Inglis

Shore Capital and Corporate Ltd

Registrar

Cassini House

Joanne Peacegood

Link Market Services (Guernsey) Ltd

57 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD

Investment Manager

Mont Crevelt House

NextEnergy Capital IM Limited

Bulwer Avenue

1 Royal Plaza

St Sampson Guernsey GY2 4LH

Media and Public Relations Adviser

Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL

Camarco

Legal Advisers

107 Cheapside London EC2V 6DN

As to UK Law

Investment Adviser

Email: nesf@camarco.co.uk

Stephenson Harwood LLP

NextEnergy Capital Limited

1 Finsbury Square

Principal Bankers

Michael Bonte-Friedheim (Founding Partner & CEO) Aldo Beolchini (Managing Partner & CIO)

London EC2M 7SH

Barclays Bank plc

6/8 High Street

St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 3BE

Important Information

This Factsheet was approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by NextEnergy Capital Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. The target dividends referred to in this document are targets only and not a proﬁt forecast. There can be no assurance that these targets can be met.

Disclaimer

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 -14,5 M -20,3 M -20,3 M
Net income 2020 -29,7 M -41,5 M -41,5 M
Net Debt 2020 173 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,0x
Yield 2020 6,77%
Capitalization 589 M 826 M 824 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,52x
EV / Sales 2020 -52,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin John Lyon Chairman
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Holmes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Susan Patricia Inglis Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Peacegood Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED-5.82%826
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION6.28%7 833
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND5.16%3 772
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.4.31%2 467
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.84%2 292
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.8.18%1 776
