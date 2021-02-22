NextEnergy Solar Fund : Fact Sheet - 31 Dec 2020

As at 31 December 2020
Generating a more sustainable future
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a FTSE 250 solar infrastructure investment company primarily focused on the UK. As at 31 December 2020 the Company has completed and announced 91 separate acquisitions of solar projects with total capacity installed of 763MW and total invested capital of approximately £950m.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Performance Highlights
NAV per ordinary share as at 31 December 2020
100.7p
(30 September 2020: 99.6p)
Cash dividend cover (pre-scrip dividends) for the period ended
30 September 2020
1.2x
(30 September 2019: 1.3x)
Ordinary shareholders' NAV as at 31 December 2020
£591.0m
(30 September 2020: £583.5m)
Financial debt gearing as at
31 December 20201
21%
(30 September 2020: 21%)
Total capacity installed as at 31 December 2020
763MW
(30 September 2020: 755MW)
Total electricity generation for six months ended 30 September 2020
551GWh
(30 September 2019: 515GWh)
Target dividend per ordinary share for the year ending 31 March 2021
7.05p
(31 March 2020: 6.87p)
Ordinary shareholder annualised total return since IPO
7.1%
(30 September 2020: 6.4%)
Tonnes of CO2e emissions avoided for the six months ended
30 September 20202
237,500
(30 September 2019: 222,400)
Operating solar assets as at 31 December 2020
91
(30 September 2020: 90)
DIVIDEND TARGET
Targeting a total dividend of 7.05p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2021
Investment Policy
NESF's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversiﬁed portfolio of primarily UK-based solar energy infrastructure assets.
The Company has an investment limit of up to 30% of the Company's GAV in solar assets outside the UK. Currently, the non-UK investment represents 12% of GAV.
1 Financial debt gearing excludes the £200m preference shares
Generation above budget for the 6 months ended 30 September 2020
11.1%
(30 September 2019: 5.0%)
DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Quarterly
(June, September, December, March)
Portfolio Highlights
As at 31 December 2020, the portfolio consisted of 91 operating solar assets (83 in the UK and 8 in Italy), with a total capacity of 763MW.
During the nine months ended
31 December 2020, generation across the entire portfolio was 8.1% above budget.
Following the energisation of Hall Farm II (5MW) and Staughton (50MW) during the 2019/20 ﬁnancial year, the subsidy-free
asset High Garrett (8.5MW) was energised in October 2020.
2www.greeninvestmentgroup.com/green-impact/green-investment-handbook
3www.gov.uk/government/statistics/energy-consumption-in-the-uk
UK homes powered for one year3
220,400
(30 September 2019: 206,000)
MANAGEMENT FEES 1.0% up to £200m 0.9% between £200m-£300m 0.8% greater than £300m
(Based on NAV to ordinary shareholders)
Shareholder/NAV Return
For the period ended 31 December 2020, the ordinary shareholder total return was 6.2% and the NAV total return was 2.9%.
As at 31 December 2020, NESF has achieved an ordinary shareholder total return since IPO of 47.9% and a NAV total return since IPO of 42.0%.
The annualised ordinary shareholder total return since IPO was 7.1% and annualised NAV total return since IPO was 6.2%.
Snapshot of Our Diversiﬁed Portfolio
As at 30 September 2020
By Subsidy
By Installed Capacity
% of assets by MW capacity
% of assets by MW capacity
Corporate Information
Investment Manager and Adviser
NextEnergy Capital IM Limited and NextEnergy Capital Limited, both members of the NextEnergy Capital Group ('NEC Group'), act as Investment Manager to the Company and Investment Adviser to the Investment Manager, respectively. The NEC Group is a specialist leading solar investment manager and asset manager focused on the solar energy sector.
Since 2007, the NEC Group's specialist asset management division, WiseEnergy, has provided operating asset management, monitoring, technical due diligence and other services to over 1,500 utility-scale solar power plants with an installed capacity in excess of 2.3GW. Its asset management clients include solar funds (in addition to the Company), banks, private equity funds and other specialist investors.
The Company
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited
20 Savile Row London W1S 3PR
As to Guernsey Law
Carey Olsen (Guernsey) LLP
Registered Ofﬁce:
T: +44 (0) 20 3746 0700 Website: nextenergycapital.com
PO Box 98, Carey House
1 Royal Plaza Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL Registered no.: 57739
Les Banques
Company Secretary and Administrator
St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 4BZ
Apex Funds and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited
Mourant
LEI: 213800ZPHCBDDSQH5447 Ordinary Share ISIN: GG00BJ0JVY01 Ordinary Share SEDOL: BJ0JVY0 London Stock Exchange Ticker: NESF Email: ir@nextenergysolarfund.com Website: nextenergysolarfund.com
1 Royal Plaza
Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL
Royal Chambers St Julian's Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 4HP
Email: nextenergy@apexfs.com
Financial Adviser and Joint Broker
Independent Auditor
Directors
Cenkos Securities plc
KPMG Channel Islands Limited
(All non-executive and independent)
Glategny Court
Kevin Lyon, Chairman
6, 7, 8 Tokenhouse Yard London EC2R 7AS
Vic Holmes, Senior Independent Director
Glategny Esplanade St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 1WR
Sponsor and Joint Broker
Patrick Firth Sue Inglis
Shore Capital and Corporate Ltd
Registrar
Cassini House
Joanne Peacegood
Link Market Services (Guernsey) Ltd
57 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD
Investment Manager
Mont Crevelt House
NextEnergy Capital IM Limited
Bulwer Avenue
1 Royal Plaza
St Sampson Guernsey GY2 4LH
Media and Public Relations Adviser
Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL
Camarco
Legal Advisers
107 Cheapside London EC2V 6DN
As to UK Law
Investment Adviser
Email: nesf@camarco.co.uk
Stephenson Harwood LLP
NextEnergy Capital Limited
1 Finsbury Square
Principal Bankers
Michael Bonte-Friedheim (Founding Partner & CEO) Aldo Beolchini (Managing Partner & CIO)
London EC2M 7SH
Barclays Bank plc
6/8 High Street
St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 3BE
