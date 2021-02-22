NextEnergy Solar Fund : Fact Sheet - 31 Dec 2020

FACTSHEET

As at 31 December 2020

Generating a more sustainable future

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a FTSE 250 solar infrastructure investment company primarily focused on the UK. As at 31 December 2020 the Company has completed and announced 91 separate acquisitions of solar projects with total capacity installed of 763MW and total invested capital of approximately £950m.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Performance Highlights

Financial Highlights

NAV per ordinary share as at 31 December 2020

100.7p

(30 September 2020: 99.6p)

Cash dividend cover (pre-scrip dividends) for the period ended

30 September 2020

1.2x

(30 September 2019: 1.3x)

Ordinary shareholders' NAV as at 31 December 2020

£591.0m

(30 September 2020: £583.5m)

Financial debt gearing as at

31 December 20201

21%

(30 September 2020: 21%)

Operational Highlights

Total capacity installed as at 31 December 2020

763MW

(30 September 2020: 755MW)

Total electricity generation for six months ended 30 September 2020

551GWh

(30 September 2019: 515GWh)

Target dividend per ordinary share for the year ending 31 March 2021

7.05p

(31 March 2020: 6.87p)

Ordinary shareholder annualised total return since IPO

7.1%

(30 September 2020: 6.4%)

ESG Highlights

Tonnes of CO2e emissions avoided for the six months ended

30 September 20202

237,500

(30 September 2019: 222,400)

Operating solar assets as at 31 December 2020

91

(30 September 2020: 90)

DIVIDEND TARGET Targeting a total dividend of 7.05p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2021

Investment Policy

NESF's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversiﬁed portfolio of primarily UK-based solar energy infrastructure assets.

The Company has an investment limit of up to 30% of the Company's GAV in solar assets outside the UK. Currently, the non-UK investment represents 12% of GAV.

1 Financial debt gearing excludes the £200m preference shares Generation above budget for the 6 months ended 30 September 2020 11.1% (30 September 2019: 5.0%) DIVIDEND PAYMENTS Quarterly (June, September, December, March) Portfolio Highlights As at 31 December 2020, the portfolio consisted of 91 operating solar assets (83 in the UK and 8 in Italy), with a total capacity of 763MW. During the nine months ended 31 December 2020, generation across the entire portfolio was 8.1% above budget. Following the energisation of Hall Farm II (5MW) and Staughton (50MW) during the 2019/20 ﬁnancial year, the subsidy-free asset High Garrett (8.5MW) was energised in October 2020.

UK homes powered for one year3

220,400

(30 September 2019: 206,000)

MANAGEMENT FEES 1.0% up to £200m 0.9% between £200m-£300m 0.8% greater than £300m

(Based on NAV to ordinary shareholders)

Shareholder/NAV Return

For the period ended 31 December 2020, the ordinary shareholder total return was 6.2% and the NAV total return was 2.9%.

As at 31 December 2020, NESF has achieved an ordinary shareholder total return since IPO of 47.9% and a NAV total return since IPO of 42.0%.

The annualised ordinary shareholder total return since IPO was 7.1% and annualised NAV total return since IPO was 6.2%.

Snapshot of Our Diversiﬁed Portfolio

As at 30 September 2020

By Subsidy

By Installed Capacity

% of assets by MW capacity

0.8% 2.0 ROCs

14.5% 1.6 ROCs

46.9% 1.4 ROCs

3.5% 1.3 ROCs

13.9% 1.2 ROCs

1.1% 1.4 NIROCs

7.4% FiTs (UK)

4.6% FiTs (Italy)

7.3% Subsidy-free 56.7% 0-5MWp 20.0% 6-10MWp 23.3% >10MWp % of assets By Revenue Type By Inverter Manufacturer % of total revenue for six months ended 30 September 2020

15.4% FiTs

45.9% ROCs

3.5% Embedded beneﬁts

4.3% Merchant - wholesale

30.9% Merchant - ﬁxed PPA

% of assets by MW capacity

30.5% SMA

19.5% Power Electronics

10.3% Huawei

8.1% Emerson

7.3% Schneider

6.5% Gamesa

5.7% ABB

4.5% Power-One

7.6% Other By Solar Module Manufacturer By Location % of total revenue for six months ended 30 September 2020 23.2% Hanwha Q Cells 12.4% Yingli 9.5% REC 8.6% Jinko Solar 8.6% LDK Solar 8.0% TRINA 6.5% Canadian Solar 4.7% BYD 4.4% Renesola 14.1% Other % of invested capital

87.8% UK

12.2% Italy

Corporate Information

Investment Manager and Adviser

NextEnergy Capital IM Limited and NextEnergy Capital Limited, both members of the NextEnergy Capital Group ('NEC Group'), act as Investment Manager to the Company and Investment Adviser to the Investment Manager, respectively. The NEC Group is a specialist leading solar investment manager and asset manager focused on the solar energy sector.

Since 2007, the NEC Group's specialist asset management division, WiseEnergy, has provided operating asset management, monitoring, technical due diligence and other services to over 1,500 utility-scale solar power plants with an installed capacity in excess of 2.3GW. Its asset management clients include solar funds (in addition to the Company), banks, private equity funds and other specialist investors.

The Company NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited 20 Savile Row London W1S 3PR As to Guernsey Law Carey Olsen (Guernsey) LLP Registered Ofﬁce: T: +44 (0) 20 3746 0700 Website: nextenergycapital.com PO Box 98, Carey House 1 Royal Plaza Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL Registered no.: 57739 Les Banques Company Secretary and Administrator St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 4BZ Apex Funds and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited Mourant LEI: 213800ZPHCBDDSQH5447 Ordinary Share ISIN: GG00BJ0JVY01 Ordinary Share SEDOL: BJ0JVY0 London Stock Exchange Ticker: NESF Email: ir@nextenergysolarfund.com Website: nextenergysolarfund.com 1 Royal Plaza Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL Royal Chambers St Julian's Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 4HP Email: nextenergy@apexfs.com Financial Adviser and Joint Broker Independent Auditor Directors Cenkos Securities plc KPMG Channel Islands Limited (All non-executive and independent) Glategny Court Kevin Lyon, Chairman 6, 7, 8 Tokenhouse Yard London EC2R 7AS Vic Holmes, Senior Independent Director Glategny Esplanade St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 1WR Sponsor and Joint Broker Patrick Firth Sue Inglis Shore Capital and Corporate Ltd Registrar Cassini House Joanne Peacegood Link Market Services (Guernsey) Ltd 57 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD Investment Manager Mont Crevelt House NextEnergy Capital IM Limited Bulwer Avenue 1 Royal Plaza St Sampson Guernsey GY2 4LH Media and Public Relations Adviser Royal Avenue St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 2HL Camarco Legal Advisers 107 Cheapside London EC2V 6DN As to UK Law Investment Adviser Email: nesf@camarco.co.uk Stephenson Harwood LLP NextEnergy Capital Limited 1 Finsbury Square Principal Bankers Michael Bonte-Friedheim (Founding Partner & CEO) Aldo Beolchini (Managing Partner & CIO) London EC2M 7SH Barclays Bank plc 6/8 High Street St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 3BE