NextEnergy Solar Fund : Fact Sheet - 31 March 2022

Investment Policy

NESF's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk- adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily UK-based solar energy infrastructure assets.

The Company has an investment limit of up to 30% of the Company's GAV in solar assets outside the UK. Currently, the non- UK investment represents 13% of GAV.

The Company is currently advancing a pipeline of UK investment opportunities, international investment opportunities and battery storage opportunities to complement the portfolio and diversify asset-specific and market risks.