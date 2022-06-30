NextEnergy Solar Fund : Fact Sheet - 31 March 2022
06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
FACTSHEET
As at 31 March 2022
Generating a more sustainable future
COMPANY OVERVIEW
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a specialist renewable energy investment company, listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. As at 31 March 2022 the Company has completed and announced 99 separate acquisitions of solar projects (and a private equity investment) with a total capacity installed1 of 865MW and total invested capital of approximately £1.04b.
1 Excludes share in private equity vehicle (NextPower III)
Performance Highlights
Financial Highlights
NAV per ordinary share
Ordinary shareholders' NAV
as at 31 March 2022
as at 31 March 2022
113.5p
£668.5m
(31 March 2021: 98.9p)
(31 March 2021: £580.8m)
Cash dividend cover (pre-scrip
Financial debt gearing as at
dividends) for the year ended
31 March 2022
31 March 2022
1.2x
25%
(31 March 2021: 1.1x)
(31 March 2021: 24%)
Operational Highlights
Total capacity installed
Total electricity generation for the
as at 31 March 20223
year ended 31 March 2022
865MW
773GWh
(31 March 2021: 814MW)
(31 March 2021: 738GWh)
Operating solar assets
Generation above budget for the
as at 31 March 2022
year ended 31 March 2022
99
1.8%
(31 March 2021: 94)
(31 March 2021: 6.2%)
DIVIDEND TARGET
DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Targeting a total dividend of 7.52p per
Quarterly
ordinary share in respect of the year
(June, September, December,
ending 31 March 2023
March)
Total dividend per ordinary share for the year ending 31 March 2023
7.52p
(31 March 2022: 7.16p)
Ordinary shareholder
annualised total return since IPO
6.7%
(31 March 2021: 6.1%)
ESG Highlights
Tonnes of CO2e emissions avoided for the year ended 31 March 20222
328,700
(31 March 2021: 317,600)
UK homes powered
for one year4
216,300
(31 March 2021: 195,000)
MANAGEMENT FEES
1.0% up to £200m
0.9% between £200m-£300m
0.8% greater than £300m
(Based on NAV to ordinary shareholders)
Investment Policy
NESF's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk- adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily UK-based solar energy infrastructure assets.
The Company has an investment limit of up to 30% of the Company's GAV in solar assets outside the UK. Currently, the non- UK investment represents 13% of GAV.
The Company is currently advancing a pipeline of UK investment opportunities, international investment opportunities and battery storage opportunities to complement the portfolio and diversify asset-specific and market risks.
Portfolio Highlights
NESF established a £100m Joint Venture Partnership ("JVP"), with a leading battery storage specialist in the UK. During
the current year, the JVP signed its first acquisition of a 50MW ready-to-build, standalone battery, located in Fife, Scotland.
South Lowfield (50MW), a long-term PPA backed asset, was energised during the current year. Four rooftop assets (0.7MW cumulative capacity) were also added to the portfolio.
A $50m commitment in NextPower III (an international solar private equity vehicle) was made during the current year.
NESF entered the Spanish solar market through its first co-investment alongside NextPower III, a 24.5% stake in a 50MW project called Agenor.
Shareholder/NAV Return
For the year ended 31 March 2022, the ordinary shareholder total return was 11.0% and the NAV total return was 22.0%.
As at 31 March 2022, NESF has achieved an ordinary shareholder total return since IPO of 53.6% and a NAV total return since IPO of 63.7%.
The annualised ordinary shareholder total return since IPO was 6.7% and annualised NAV total return since IPO was 8.0%.
Excludes share in private equity vehicle (NextPower III)
Snapshot of Our Diversified Portfolio
As at 31 March 2022
By Subsidy/PPA1
By Installed Capacity1
12.1%
1.2 ROCs
57.6%
0-5 MWp
3.0%
1.3 ROCs
19.2%
6-10 MWp
40.9%
1.4 ROCs
23.2%
>10 MWp
12.7%
1.6 ROCs
0.7%
2.0 ROCs
6.5%
FiTs UK
4.0%
FiTs Italy
0.1%
1.4 NIROCs
7.4%
Subsidy-free
% of assets by MW capacity
11.7%
Long-term PPA
% of assets
By Revenue Type1
By Inverter Manufacturer1
45.1%
Fixed PPA
26.6%
SMA
38.7%
ROCs
20.7%
Huawei
13.3%
FiTs (UK & Italy)
17.0%
Power Electronics
2.5%
Wholesale
8.1%
Emerson
0.1%
Embedded
6.4%
Schneider
benefits
5.6%
Gamesa
0.3%
Other
5.0%
ABB
3.9%
Power-One
6.7%
Other
% of total revenue for the year
% of assets by MW capacity
ended 31 March 2022
By Solar Module Manufacturer1
By Location1
20.4%
Hanwha Q Cells
86.3%
UK
19.6%
TRINA
11.2%
Italy
10.8%
Yingli
1.7%
Other International
8.3%
REC
(NextPower III)
0.8%
Spain
7.5%
Jinko Solar
7.5%
LDK Solar
5.7%
Canadian Solar
4.1%
BYD
3.9%
Renesola
% of assets by MW capacity
12.3%
Other
% of invested capital
1 Figures are stated to the nearest 0.1% which may lead to rounding differences
Corporate Information
Investment Manager and Adviser
NextEnergy Capital IM Limited and NextEnergy Capital Limited, both members of the NextEnergy Capital Group ('NEC Group'), act as Investment Manager to the Company and Investment Adviser to the Investment Manager, respectively. The NEC Group is a specialist leading solar investment manager and asset manager focused on the solar energy sector.
As at 31 March 2022, the NEC Group provides operating asset management, monitoring, technical due diligence and other services to over 1,400 utility-scale solar power plants with an installed capacity in excess of 1.8GW. Its asset management clients include solar funds (in addition to the Company), banks, private equity funds and other specialist investors.
The Company
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited
Registered Office*:
Floor 2 Trafalgar Court Les Banques St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 4LY Registered no.: 57739
on 30 March 2022 the registered office of the Company changed from 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HL
appointed 30 March 2022
resigned 29 March 2022
Important Information
This Factsheet was approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by NextEnergy Capital Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. The target dividends referred to in this document are targets only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that these targets can be met.
