    NESF   GG00BJ0JVY01

NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED

(NESF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:13 2022-06-30 am EDT
109.00 GBX   -0.00%
NextEnergy Solar Fund : Fact Sheet - 31 March 2022
PU
06/27NextEnergy Solar Fund Increases Dividend With Jump In FY22 Profit
MT
06/27Earnings Flash (NESF.L) NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND Posts FY22 EPS GBX21.69
MT
NextEnergy Solar Fund : Fact Sheet - 31 March 2022

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
FACTSHEET

As at 31 March 2022

Generating a more sustainable future

COMPANY OVERVIEW

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a specialist renewable energy investment company, listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. As at 31 March 2022 the Company has completed and announced 99 separate acquisitions of solar projects (and a private equity investment) with a total capacity installed1 of 865MW and total invested capital of approximately £1.04b.

P

R

M

IU

EM

MAIN

MA R K

E

T

1 Excludes share in private equity vehicle (NextPower III)

Performance Highlights

Financial Highlights

NAV per ordinary share

Ordinary shareholders' NAV

as at 31 March 2022

as at 31 March 2022

113.5p

£668.5m

(31 March 2021: 98.9p)

(31 March 2021: £580.8m)

Cash dividend cover (pre-scrip

Financial debt gearing as at

dividends) for the year ended

31 March 2022

31 March 2022

1.2x

25%

(31 March 2021: 1.1x)

(31 March 2021: 24%)

Operational Highlights

Total capacity installed

Total electricity generation for the

as at 31 March 20223

year ended 31 March 2022

865MW

773GWh

(31 March 2021: 814MW)

(31 March 2021: 738GWh)

Operating solar assets

Generation above budget for the

as at 31 March 2022

year ended 31 March 2022

99

1.8%

(31 March 2021: 94)

(31 March 2021: 6.2%)

DIVIDEND TARGET

DIVIDEND PAYMENTS

Targeting a total dividend of 7.52p per

Quarterly

ordinary share in respect of the year

(June, September, December,

ending 31 March 2023

March)

Total dividend per ordinary share for the year ending 31 March 2023

7.52p

(31 March 2022: 7.16p)

Ordinary shareholder

annualised total return since IPO

6.7%

(31 March 2021: 6.1%)

ESG Highlights

Tonnes of CO2e emissions avoided for the year ended 31 March 20222

328,700

(31 March 2021: 317,600)

UK homes powered

for one year4

216,300

(31 March 2021: 195,000)

MANAGEMENT FEES

1.0% up to £200m

0.9% between £200m-£300m

0.8% greater than £300m

(Based on NAV to ordinary shareholders)

Investment Policy

NESF's investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk- adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily UK-based solar energy infrastructure assets.

The Company has an investment limit of up to 30% of the Company's GAV in solar assets outside the UK. Currently, the non- UK investment represents 13% of GAV.

The Company is currently advancing a pipeline of UK investment opportunities, international investment opportunities and battery storage opportunities to complement the portfolio and diversify asset-specific and market risks.

Portfolio Highlights

NESF established a £100m Joint Venture Partnership ("JVP"), with a leading battery storage specialist in the UK. During

the current year, the JVP signed its first acquisition of a 50MW ready-to-build, standalone battery, located in Fife, Scotland.

South Lowfield (50MW), a long-term PPA backed asset, was energised during the current year. Four rooftop assets (0.7MW cumulative capacity) were also added to the portfolio.

A $50m commitment in NextPower III (an international solar private equity vehicle) was made during the current year.

NESF entered the Spanish solar market through its first co-investment alongside NextPower III, a 24.5% stake in a 50MW project called Agenor.

Shareholder/NAV Return

For the year ended 31 March 2022, the ordinary shareholder total return was 11.0% and the NAV total return was 22.0%.

As at 31 March 2022, NESF has achieved an ordinary shareholder total return since IPO of 53.6% and a NAV total return since IPO of 63.7%.

The annualised ordinary shareholder total return since IPO was 6.7% and annualised NAV total return since IPO was 8.0%.

1 Excludes the £200m preference shares

  1. www.greeninvestmentgroup.com/green-impact/green-investment-handbook
  2. Excludes share in private equity vehicle (NextPower III)

﻿Snapshot of Our Diversified Portfolio

﻿As at 31 March 2022

By Subsidy/PPA1

By Installed Capacity1

12.1%

1.2 ROCs

57.6%

0-5 MWp

3.0%

1.3 ROCs

19.2%

6-10 MWp

40.9%

1.4 ROCs

23.2%

>10 MWp

12.7%

1.6 ROCs

0.7%

2.0 ROCs

6.5%

FiTs UK

4.0%

FiTs Italy

0.1%

1.4 NIROCs

7.4%

Subsidy-free

% of assets by MW capacity

11.7%

Long-term PPA

% of assets

By Revenue Type1

By Inverter Manufacturer1

45.1%

Fixed PPA

26.6%

SMA

38.7%

ROCs

20.7%

Huawei

13.3%

FiTs (UK & Italy)

17.0%

Power Electronics

2.5%

Wholesale

8.1%

Emerson

0.1%

Embedded

6.4%

Schneider

benefits

5.6%

Gamesa

0.3%

Other

5.0%

ABB

3.9%

Power-One

6.7%

Other

% of total revenue for the year

% of assets by MW capacity

ended 31 March 2022

By Solar Module Manufacturer1

By Location1

20.4%

Hanwha Q Cells

86.3%

UK

19.6%

TRINA

11.2%

Italy

10.8%

Yingli

1.7%

Other International

8.3%

REC

(NextPower III)

0.8%

Spain

7.5%

Jinko Solar

7.5%

LDK Solar

5.7%

Canadian Solar

4.1%

BYD

3.9%

Renesola

% of assets by MW capacity

12.3%

Other

% of invested capital

1 Figures are stated to the nearest 0.1% which may lead to rounding differences

Corporate Information

Investment Manager and Adviser

NextEnergy Capital IM Limited and NextEnergy Capital Limited, both members of the NextEnergy Capital Group ('NEC Group'), act as Investment Manager to the Company and Investment Adviser to the Investment Manager, respectively. The NEC Group is a specialist leading solar investment manager and asset manager focused on the solar energy sector.

ER

G

Y

G

N

R

E

O

T

X

E

U

N

ESTME

N

P

V

T

IN

G

A

E

ME

N

N

A

M

T

I

T

N

N

V

AE

T

E

DS

M

E

VT

S

IM

A

S

G

E

C E

A

E N

T

N

A

M

As at 31 March 2022, the NEC Group provides operating asset management, monitoring, technical due diligence and other services to over 1,400 utility-scale solar power plants with an installed capacity in excess of 1.8GW. Its asset management clients include solar funds (in addition to the Company), banks, private equity funds and other specialist investors.

The Company

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited

Registered Office*:

Floor 2 Trafalgar Court Les Banques St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 4LY Registered no.: 57739

LEI: 213800ZPHCBDDSQH5447

Ordinary Share ISIN: GG00BJ0JVY01

Ordinary Share SEDOL: BJ0JVY0

London Stock Exchange Ticker: NESF

Website: www.nextenergysolarfund.com ir@nextenergysolarfund.com

Directors

Kevin Lyon, Chairman

Vic Holmes, Senior Independent Director

Patrick Firth

Joanne Peacegood

Josephine Bush

(All non-executive and independent)

Investment Manager

NextEnergy Capital IM Limited

1 Royal Plaza

Royal Avenue

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 2HL

Investment Adviser

NextEnergy Capital Limited

20 Savile Row

London W1S 3PR ir@nextenergycapital.com

Company Secretary and Administrator

Ocorian Administration

(Guernsey) Limited**

Floor 2

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 4LY

Apex Fund and Corporate

Services (Guernsey) Limited***

1 Royal Plaza

Royal Avenue

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 2HL

Independent Auditor

KPMG Channel Islands Limited

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 1WR

Registrar

Link Market Services (Guernsey) Ltd

Mont Crevelt House

Bulwer Avenue

St Sampson Guernsey

GY2 4LH

Legal Advisers

As to UK Law

Stephenson Harwood LLP

1 Finsbury Square

London EC2M 7SH

As to Guernsey Law

Carey Olsen (Guernsey) LLP

PO Box 98

Carey House Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 4BZ

Sponsor and Joint Broker

Cenkos Securities plc 6, 7, 8 Tokenhouse Yard London EC2R 7AS

Joint Broker

RBC Capital Markets Ltd (appointed

8 November 2021)

100 Bishopsgate London EC2N 4AA

Media and Public Relations Adviser

Camarco

107 Cheapside London EC2V 6DN nesf@camarco.co.uk

Principal Bankers

Barclays Bank plc 6/8 High Street

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3BE

  • on 30 March 2022 the registered office of the Company changed from 1 Royal Plaza, Royal Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 2HL
  • appointed 30 March 2022
  • resigned 29 March 2022

Important Information

This Factsheet was approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by NextEnergy Capital Limited, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. The target dividends referred to in this document are targets only and not a profit forecast. There can be no assurance that these targets can be met.

Disclaimer

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
