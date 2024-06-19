Sustainable investment means an investment in an economic activity that contributes to an environmental or social objective, provided that the investment does not significantly harm any environmental or social objective and that the investee companies follow good governance practices.
Product name: NESF ("NextEnergy Solar Fund") Legal entity identifier: 213800ZPHCBDDSQH5447
Sustainable investment objective
Did this financial product have a sustainable investment objective? [tick and fill in as relevant,
the percentage figure represents the sustainable investments]
Yes
No
It made sustainable
It promoted Environmental/Social (E/S)
investments with an
characteristics and
environmental objective: 94.5%
while it did not have as its objective a
in economic activities that
sustainable investment, it had a proportion of
___% of sustainable investments
qualify as environmentally
sustainable under the EU
with an environmental objective in economic
Taxonomy
activities that qualify as environmentally
in economic activities that do
sustainable under the EU Taxonomy
not qualify as environmentally
with an environmental objective in
sustainable under the EU
economic activities that do not qualify as
Taxonomy
environmentally sustainable under the EU
Taxonomy
with a social objective
It made sustainable investments
It promoted E/S characteristics, but did not
with a social objective: ___%
make any sustainable investments
To what extent was the sustainable investment objective of this financial product met?
1
Sustainable investment objective pursued by the NESF
NESF ("the fund") is a listed solar investment fund, which is currently active both in the acquisition of solar PV assets on the secondary market, as well as investing in solar PV assets that are under development (e.g., at the stage of origination, project planning or construction) when acquired.
The fund sustainable investment objectives is:
- To substantially contribute to the environmental objective of climate change mitigation within the meaning of the EU Taxonomy regulation.
This fund's objective contributes to the Article 9 qualification, under "economic activities that qualify as environmentally sustainable under the EU Taxonomy" and more specifically, qualifies as contributing substantially to climate change mitigation.
NESF substantially contributes to climate change mitigation by avoiding fossil fuel use and associated CO2e emissions to the atmosphere.
NESF's integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors is driven by the fund's alignment with the Investment Adviser's Sustainable Investment Policy (SIP) and its underlying standards. The SIP refers to alignment with the UN Principle of Responsible Investors (PRI), the Equator Principles (EP), IFC Performance Standards (IFC PS), UN Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and general industry best practice. ESG factors are integrated through a due diligence process that seeks to apply these standards to each acquisition, in particular regarding biodiversity, climate, water, community engagement, working conditions, health and safety, and supply chain risks, among others.
Furthermore, NESF integrates the NextEnergy Group's Sustainable Investment Policy's methodologies into its investment decision-making processes, to further enhance and strengthen the consideration of ESG factors.
Monitoring of progress against the sustainable investment objectives is primarily based on the calculation of GHG emissions and fossil fuel volume avoided by utilization of the solar assets and their output in MW. Data can be used to create forecasts or can be based on actual historic power output data to provide GHG emission and fossil fuel avoided figures.
The positive impacts of the NESF biodiversity commitments are also being monitored with the intent to include the contribution toward climate change mitigation within future NESF reports.
2
How did the sustainability indicators1 perform?
The table below provides historical performance indicators (GHG emission avoided) up to the current reporting year.
Metric
Units
FY 2021-
FY 2022-
FY 2023-
2022
2023
2024
GHG Avoided
ktCO2e
328.7
363.0
279.33
NOx Avoided
tonnes
269.3
331.1
254.78
SOx Avoided
tonnes
549.7
612.4
471.24
PM2.5
tonnes
25.2
28.3
21.78
PM10
tonnes
6.2
6.9
5.31
Fossil Fuels avoided
kilotonnes oil
142.8
160.3
88.62
equivalent (ktoe)
Millions of barrels
1.0
1.2
0.7
The latest numbers are based on the renewable electricity generation (MWh) related to 2024 tax year (i.e. 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024)2.
As indicated in the table, up to 280ktCO2e of emissions and up to 89kt of oil equivalent has been avoided.
…and compared to previous periods?
Historical data includes data from the 2014 financial year onwards. This can be seen in the graph below:
3
Historic Emissions and Oil Avoided by Utilising NESF
400.00
Assets
350.00
300.00
250.00
200.00
150.00
100.00
50.00
-
GHG Avoided (ktCO2e)
Fossil Fuels Avoided (kilotonnes of oil equivalent)
As demonstrated in the graph, annual emissions avoided and fossil fuel use avoided remains high and summarizes the contribution of the NESF assets toward climate change mitigation. The methodology has been updated during the period to reflect improvements in the accuracy of underlying data available and to align inputs with estimates used elsewhere in the report (such as the scope 1-3 greenhouse gas emissions).
How did the sustainable investments not cause significant harm to any sustainable investment objective?
NESF's investment decision-making process ensures that investments do not only contribute to climate objectives, but also cause no significant harm to other environmental objectives as defined by the EU taxonomy and are conducted in accordance with minimum safeguards on matters such as social
responsibility, human rights and labour conventions. A robust due-diligence process captures all the relevant key risks associated with the Solar PV industry. The risks are aligned with the Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) approach of the Taxonomy (with extension beyond) and include:
- Climate change;
- Circular economy;
- Biodiversity and ecosystems.
In the event that any risks were identified, these were captured/recorded and either mitigated against or the transactions were halted and not progressed.
From a climate change mitigation perspective, NESF substantially contributes to the objective by avoiding CO2e emissions to atmosphere and fossil fuel use. NESF reports the amount of CO2e avoided consistently year on year.
4
For more information on the NEC/NESF due-diligence process, please refer to the ESG Disclosure document on the NESFand NEC websites.
How were the indicators for adverse impacts3 on sustainability factors taken into account?
Principal Adverse Impacts (PAI) are considered throughout all stages of the investment process.
NESF predominantly invests in utility-scale solar PV assets and complementary technologies, such as energy storage assets, and the investment decision is based on the outcome of due diligence which includes ESG adverse impacts as explained above. The due diligence process, as detailed in the Sustainable Investment Policy and NESF ESG Disclosure document, reviews all aspects of the asset(s) and counterparties (seller, contractors, and suppliers) and the associated adverse impacts (including environmental, social and employee, human rights, anti-corruption etc.) during the pre-investment stage. When gaps are identified, mitigation measures are proposed, and action plans are agreed during the approval process. Cost for implementation of ESG actions are also allocated into the financial model, to ensure capital can be deployed for these activities during the lifetime of the asset.
Post-acquisition of the assets, all relevant contractors who construct or operate the asset are requested to provide their ESG Key Performance Indicators (KPI). These include resource consumption, GHG scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, Health&Safety, biodiversity, diversity, and other relevant ESG indicators at the asset level. A full set of KPI related to PAI has been developed consistently with the requirements of Table 1, Annex 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation 2022/1288.
Further details on the reporting and KPI approach can be found in the NESF ESG Disclosure document on the NESFand NEC websites.
Were sustainable investments aligned with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights? Details:
5
Yes. NESF has a strong Sustainable Investment Policy and Human Rights Position Statement aligning with the associated requirements of OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises and the UN Guiding Principles. In addition, NESF complies with the UK Modern Slavery Act and publishes an MSA Statement accordingly. NESF policies require NESF to perform due diligence on both its own activities and its business relationships with the objective of acting upon any findings.
For more information, please refer to the Human Rights Position Statement on NextEnergy Capital's website, and related documents such as the NextEnergy Capital Responsible Supply Chain Approach. Additionally please refer to NESF website for the latest version of the UK Modern Slavery Act Statement.
How did this financial product consider principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors?
Principal Adverse Impacts (PAI) are considered throughout all stages of the investment process.
NESF predominantly invests in utility-scale solar PV assets and complementary technologies, such as energy storage assets, and the investment decision is based on the outcome of due diligence which includes ESG adverse impacts as explained above. The due diligence process, as detailed in the Sustainable Investment Policy and NESF ESG Disclosure document, reviews all aspects of the asset(s) and counterparties (seller, contractors, and suppliers) and the associated adverse impacts (including environmental, social and employee, human rights, anti-corruption etc.) during the pre-investment stage. When gaps are identified, mitigation measures are proposed, and action plans are agreed during the approval process. Cost for implementation of ESG actions are also allocated into the financial model, to ensure capital can be deployed for these activities during the lifetime of the asset.
Post-acquisition of the assets, all relevant contractors who construct or operate the asset are requested to provide their ESG Key Performance Indicators (KPI). These include resource consumption, GHG scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, Health&Safety, biodiversity, diversity, and other relevant ESG indicators at the asset level. A full set of KPI related to PAI has been developed consistently with the requirements of Table 1, Annex 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation 2022/1288.
6
Further details on the reporting and KPI approach can be found in the NESF ESG Disclosure document on the NESFand NEC websites.
What were the top investments of this financial product?
The list includes the investments constituting the greatest proportion of investments of the financial product during the reference period which is:
Largest
Sectors
% Assets
Country
Investments
Apollo Portfolio
Solar PV
19.2
UK
13 Kings
Solar PV
6.7
UK
Radius Portfolio
Solar PV
6.5
UK
Investment in
Solar PV
5.8
Global
NextPower III ESG
Lapwing BESS (Eel JV)
BESS
4.5
UK
Solis Portfolio
Solar PV
4.1
Italy
The Grange
Solar PV
3.7
UK
These figures represent the percentage of capital invested by NESF. Note that 'adjacent technologies' includes energy storage technology, such as batteries. Please note also that figures are stated to the nearest 0.1% which may lead to rounding differences.
What was the proportion of sustainability-related investments?
As at the last reporting date (31 March 2024) before the publication of this Annex V, the portfolio allocation of the Fund using an average of the quarterly published Net Assets Value ("NAV") during the financial year, was:
- 94.5% of the Fund's NAV was sustainability-related. All of this investment is aligned with the EU Taxonomy;
- 5.5% of the Fund's NAV was held in cash, bank deposits and other cash equivalents for liquidity purposes, and held at an A+ credit-rated financial institution, hence classified as "non-sustainable".
7
What was the asset allocation?
[Include only relevant boxes, remove irrelevant ones for the financial product]
#1 Sustainable
Environmental
Taxonomy-aligned
94.5%
100%
100%
Investments
#2 Not sustainable
5.5%
#1 Sustainable covers sustainable investments with environmental or social objectives.
#2 Not sustainable
includes investments which do not qualify as sustainable investments.
In which economic sectors were the investments made?
The investments were made in the renewable energy sector.
To what extent were sustainable investments with an environmental objective aligned with the EU Taxonomy?4
100% of the sustainable investment with an environmental objective made by NESF is aligned with the EU Taxonomy because i) it substantially contributes to climate mitigation through the generation of clean energy and avoidance of GHG emissions and fossil fuel; ii) it does not do significant harm to the other environmental objective of the taxonomy and iii) it meets minimum social safeguards.
- The investment objective of climate mitigation was 100% attained through the generation of clean energy. In particular, the performance of the sustainability indicator, GHG emissions avoided, has been accounted for and reported annually. The objective of climate mitigation remains the
core business of NESF's investments and 100% of asset allocation remains investing in renewable energy infrastructure.
- Each NESF investment has to undertake a due diligence process pre-andpost-investment which ensures that No Significant Harm (DNSH) is done to any other environmental objective considered material to the activity of the fund (Solar PV generation). These other objectives are climate change adaptation, biodiversity and circular economy.
- The due diligence also considers additional safeguard such as human rights, community engagement, and labour conditions, amongst others. The due diligence is in alignment with the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and other international conventions on human rights, as per NextEnergy Capital's Human Rights Position Statement.
Did the financial product invest in fossil gas and/or nuclear energy related activities complying with the EU Taxonomy5?
Yes:
In fossil gas
In nuclear energy
No
Of the 94.5% indicated in the graph below, all of those investments are EU Taxonomy-aligned as at the date of publication of the present version of Annex V.
9
None of the investments made are sustainable investments with an environmental objective that do not take into account the criteria for environmentally sustainable economic activities under the EU Taxonomy.
What was the share of investments made in transitional and enabling activities6?
Standalone battery storage investment- 8.2% of total investment.
How did the percentage of investments aligned with the EU Taxonomy compare with previous reference periods?
All (100%) investments have been aligned with the EU Taxonomy.
What was the share of sustainable investments with an environmental objective that were not aligned with the EU Taxonomy?
10
