Sustainable investment objective pursued by the NESF

NESF ("the fund") is a listed solar investment fund, which is currently active both in the acquisition of solar PV assets on the secondary market, as well as investing in solar PV assets that are under development (e.g., at the stage of origination, project planning or construction) when acquired.

The fund sustainable investment objectives is:

To substantially contribute to the environmental objective of climate change mitigation within the meaning of the EU Taxonomy regulation.

This fund's objective contributes to the Article 9 qualification, under "economic activities that qualify as environmentally sustainable under the EU Taxonomy" and more specifically, qualifies as contributing substantially to climate change mitigation.

NESF substantially contributes to climate change mitigation by avoiding fossil fuel use and associated CO2e emissions to the atmosphere.

NESF's integration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors is driven by the fund's alignment with the Investment Adviser's Sustainable Investment Policy (SIP) and its underlying standards. The SIP refers to alignment with the UN Principle of Responsible Investors (PRI), the Equator Principles (EP), IFC Performance Standards (IFC PS), UN Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and general industry best practice. ESG factors are integrated through a due diligence process that seeks to apply these standards to each acquisition, in particular regarding biodiversity, climate, water, community engagement, working conditions, health and safety, and supply chain risks, among others.

Furthermore, NESF integrates the NextEnergy Group's Sustainable Investment Policy's methodologies into its investment decision-making processes, to further enhance and strengthen the consideration of ESG factors.

Monitoring of progress against the sustainable investment objectives is primarily based on the calculation of GHG emissions and fossil fuel volume avoided by utilization of the solar assets and their output in MW. Data can be used to create forecasts or can be based on actual historic power output data to provide GHG emission and fossil fuel avoided figures.

The positive impacts of the NESF biodiversity commitments are also being monitored with the intent to include the contribution toward climate change mitigation within future NESF reports.