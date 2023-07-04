NextEnergy Solar Fund | TCFD | March 2023

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD")

The challenge posed by climate change necessitates a complete transformation of the way the world produces and consumes energy. In August 2021, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ("IPCC") published its Sixth Assessment Report, which stated "global warming of 1.5˚C and 2˚C (before pre-industrial levels) will be exceeded during the 21st century unless deep reductions in CO2 and other greenhouse gas emissions occur in the coming decades". This was further reinforced by the IPCC's AR6 Synthesis Report, released in March 2023. The transition to a low-carbon economy is central to making meaningful reductions in global greenhouse gas concentrations, minimising long-term climate change impacts, and enabling a development trajectory that is sustainable on a global scale. This is reinforced by the UK government's recent commitment to 70GW of installed solar capacity by 2035.

NextEnergy Solar Fund ("NESF") sees renewable energy as having a crucial role to play in the low-carbon transition and in providing economic opportunities that support governmental mandates such as the EU and UK net-zero target by 2050.

To be a leader in ESG and responsible investment, accountability is paramount. The Investment Adviser has continued to deliver transparent reporting and enhanced existing disclosures, reporting on the Company's impact and contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals and an ESG disclosures document to confirm compliance with EU SDFR, particularly Article 9, as well as fund- level EU SFDR Principle Adverse Indicators and Green Impact Reports, which disclose our contribution to climate mitigation.

