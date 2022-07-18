NextEnergy Solar Fund : Scrip Dividend Circular - 31 March 2023 07/18/2022 | 09:44am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this document or the action you should take, you should seek your own personal ﬁnancial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other appropriate professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 or, if you are not in the United Kingdom, another appropriately authorised professional adviser. If you receive this circular in any country or jurisdiction outside the United Kingdom, you may not treat it as an invitation to elect to receive Scrip Shares (as deﬁned below) unless such an invitation could lawfully be made to you without NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (the "Company") being required to comply with any registration or other legal requirements. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on or prior to 15 August 2022, you should forward this circular and the Election attached to it, to your stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, without delay. NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED (a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with limited liability and with registered number 57739) Quarterly Interim Dividend Cycle, Scrip Dividend Alternative and Scrip Dividend Election for the First Quarterly Dividend for the ﬁnancial year ending 31 March 2023 IF YOU WISH TO RECEIVE QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDENDS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2023, IN CASH ON THE WHOLE OF YOUR HOLDING, AND DO NOT HAVE A SCRIP DIVIDEND MANDATE IN PLACE, YOU DO NOT NEED TO TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION. IF YOU ALREADY HAVE A SCRIP DIVIDEND MANDATE IN PLACE AND YOU WISH TO CONTINUE TO RECEIVE SCRIP SHARES, YOU DO NOT NEED TO TAKE ANY FURTHER ACTION. This circular sets out the rationale of continuing the process for offering holders of Ordinary Shares ("Shareholders") the opportunity to elect to receive new Ordinary Shares ("Scrip Shares") instead of cash, in respect of quarterly interim dividends ("Quarterly Dividends" or each a "Quarterly Dividend") declared or proposed to be declared and paid (the "Scrip Dividend Alternative"), in relation to quarterly periods during the ﬁnancial year ended 31 March 2023 (the "Current Financial Year"). If you hold share certiﬁcates for your Ordinary Shares and wish to elect for the Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of all of the certiﬁcated Ordinary Shares that you hold in respect of the First Quarterly Dividend (as deﬁned below) and all future dividends in respect of which the Directors decide to offer a Scrip Dividend Alternative, you should make a Scrip Dividend mandate election on-line via www.signalshares.comor contact Link Group on 0371 664 0321 to request a paper Scrip Dividend mandate election form*, to complete and return, as soon as possible, but in any case so as to reach the Company's registrars, Link Group (the "UK Transfer Agent"), Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL, by no later than 5.00 pm (UK time) on Friday 2 September 2022, being the Relevant Deadline Date (deﬁned below), relating to the First Quarterly Dividend (deﬁned below). *Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. The helpline is open between 9.00 am - 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Please note that Link Group cannot provide any ﬁnancial, legal or tax advice and calls may be recorded and monitored for security and training purposes. By completing a Scrip Dividend mandate election, you can elect, in relation to all of your Ordinary Shares for which you hold certiﬁcates, to receive Scrip Shares in respect of all of your Quarterly Dividends for the Current Financial Year and all of your quarterly dividends for any future ﬁnancial years, during which the Scrip Dividend Alternative is available, unless you revoke that mandate. If you hold your Ordinary Shares in CREST, you should refer to paragraph 7 of the Appendix (Terms and Explanatory Notes) to this circular (the "Appendix"), for information about the process of electing for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for your Ordinary Shares. You must complete a Dividend Election Input Message (deﬁned below) for each Quarterly Dividend, declared in relation to the Current Financial Year, for which you wish to receive Scrip Shares. You will receive your dividends in cash in respect of each Quarterly Dividend for which you do not complete a Dividend Election Input Message. If the Company's directors decide not to offer a Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of any dividend in relation to any future ﬁnancial year (or revoke it for the Current Financial Year), a Cash Dividend (deﬁned below) will be paid to you in the usual way. EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS FOR THE SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE 1 st Quarterly 2nd Quarterly 3rd Quarterly 4th Quarterly Dividend for Dividend for Dividend for Dividend for the period the period the period the period from from 1 July to from 1 January from 1 April to 01 October to 30 September to 31 March 30 June 2022 31 December 2022 2023 2022 Quarterly Dividend announcement 11/08/2022 10/11/2022 09/02/2023 11/05/2023 date Date Ordinary Shares are quoted ex- 18/08/2022 17/11/2022 16/02/2023 18/05/2023 dividend (the "Ex-Dividend Date") Relevant Record Date for each 5.00 pm 5.00 pm 5.00 pm 5.00 pm Quarterly Dividend and the Scrip 19/08/2022 18/11/2022 17/02/2023 19/05/2023 Dividend Alternative entitlements Scrip Share reference price calculated 24/08/2022 23/11/2022 22/02/2023 24/05/2023 Scrip Share reference price 25/08/2022 24/11/2022 23/02/2023 25/05/2023 announced Time on the ﬁnal date (the "Relevant Deadline Date") for receipt by the UK 5.00 pm 5.00 pm 5.00 pm 5.00 pm Transfer Agent of Elections for the 02/09/2022 02/12/2022 03/03/2023 02/06/2023 Scrip Dividend Alternative for certiﬁcated Ordinary Shares Deadline Date for receipt by CREST of a Dividend Election Input Message for 5.00 pm 5.00 pm 5.00 pm 5.00 pm the given Quarterly Dividend (each a 02/09/2022 02/12/2022 03/03/2023 02/06/2023 "Relevant CREST Deadline Date") For a given Quarterly Dividend, the date by which (i) a revocation of an election for certiﬁcated Ordinary Shares is to be received by the UK 5.00 pm 5.00 pm 5.00 pm 5.00 pm Transfer Agent from a Shareholder or 02/09/2022 02/12/2022 03/03/2023 02/06/2023 (ii) the Directors may revoke the Scrip Dividend Alternative (the "Relevant Revocation Date") Cash Dividend cheques & tax 29/09/2022 29/12/2022 30/03/2023 29/06/2023 vouchers sent to Shareholders Expected date for admission of Scrip 8.00 a.m. 8.00 a.m. 8.00 a.m. 8.00 a.m. Shares to the Ofﬁcial List and to 30/09/2022 30/12/2022 31/03/2023 30/06/2023 trading on the London Stock Exchange Scrip Share certiﬁcates to be 30/09/2022 30/12/2022 31/03/2023 30/06/2023 dispatched Dividend payment date: (i) cash credited to Shareholders' bank 30/09/2022 30/12/2022 31/03/2023 30/06/2023 accounts and (ii) CREST member accounts credited with Scrip Shares Notes: These times and dates are indicative only. All references in this document to time are to London times, unless otherwise stated. The Relevant Deadline Date is only applicable to those Shareholders who have not elected for a standing mandate for the Scrip Dividend Alternative (as set out in further detail in this circular). 2 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED (THE "COMPANY") (a registered closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with limited liability and with registered number 57739) Registered ofﬁce: PO Box 286, Floor 2 Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4LY 15 July 2022 To holders of Ordinary Shares in the Company Dear Shareholder SCRIP DIVIDEND ALTERNATIVE Introduction This circular is being sent to all Shareholders of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited in relation to the dividend cycle for the ﬁnancial year ending 31 March 2023. All deﬁnitions used in this letter shall have the meaning given in this circular, unless the context otherwise requires. As announced to the market on 27 April 2016, the Company began to pay Quarterly Dividends, being interim dividends to Shareholders of Ordinary Shares on a quarterly basis. The ﬁrst Quarterly Dividend ("First Quarterly Dividend") in respect of the current year will cover the period from 1 April to 30 June 2022, and is expected to be payable in September 2022, in accordance with the timetable on page 2 of this circular (the "Timetable"). It is intended that the second Quarterly Dividend will cover the period from 1 July to 30 September 2022, and (if declared) it is expected to be payable in December 2022, in accordance with the Timetable. The third and fourth Quarterly Dividends (together with the second Quarterly Dividend, the "Subsequent Quarterly Dividends"), if declared, will follow, with the intention that the Subsequent Quarterly Dividends will each be declared approximately 6 to 7 weeks following the quarter end date to which the relevant Quarterly Dividend relates, and be payable within 3 months of that quarter end date, in accordance with the proposed Timetable. The Company will formally announce if and when each interim Quarterly Dividend is declared and will conﬁrm the relevant timetable via a Regulatory Information Service, at the appropriate time. As detailed in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2022, the Company's continuing target is to offer progressive dividend growth for the ﬁnancial year starting 1 April 2022 and thereafter. The Company's board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") are targeting a total dividend of 7.52 pence per Ordinary Share for the Current Financial Year, which the Directors expect to pay in four equal dividends, each to be paid as an interim Quarterly Dividend in accordance with the Timetable. Cash Dividends If you wish to continue to receive your dividends in cash ("Cash Dividend") for all of your holding of Ordinary Shares, you do not need to take any further action in response to this circular and your dividends will be paid to you, in the usual way, on the dividend payment dates set out in the expected Timetable, on page 2 of this circular. Scrip Dividends The ability of the Company to offer Shareholders the opportunity to receive Scrip Shares instead of cash was renewed at the Annual General Meeting in 2020. In accordance with the Articles, the Company is authorised to offer Shareholders the opportunity to elect to receive new Ordinary Shares or Scrip Shares, instead of cash, in respect of Quarterly Dividends proposed to be paid in respect of the Current Financial Year, by way of the Scrip Dividend Alternative. Accordingly, the Company is offering Shareholders, in respect of Ordinary 3 Shares registered in their name at the record date relating to the relevant Quarterly Dividend (the "Relevant Record Date"), set out in the Timetable on page 2, the opportunity to elect to receive Scrip Shares instead of cash, in respect of each interim Quarterly Dividend declared (or to be declared) and paid for the Current Financial Year and also all future dividends in respect of which the Directors decide to offer a Scrip Dividend Alternative. The Scrip Dividend Alternative will enable each Shareholder to increase their holding in the Company without incurring dealing costs. If a Shareholder elects for the Scrip Dividend Alternative, there is also a beneﬁt to the Company from the retention of cash that would otherwise be paid out as an Ordinary Share interim Quarterly Dividend. It is anticipated that any cash retained as a result of Shareholders electing for the Scrip Dividend Alternative will be reinvested in accordance with the Company's investment objective and policy. In the event of very severe market ﬂuctuations, the Board retains the authority to cancel a Scrip Dividend Alternative if deemed in the best interest of Shareholders as a whole after the Relevant Revocation Date at any time prior to the expected date for the admission of Scrip Shares to the Ofﬁcial List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange as detailed in the timetable on page 2 of this circular. In the event that the Company cancels a Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of any Quarterly Dividend, the Company will formally announce such cancellation via a Regulatory Information Service without delay. Following the cancellation of a Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of any Quarterly Dividend, those Shareholders who had elected to receive Scrip Shares instead of cash in respect of all or part of their holding will receive their dividend in cash for their holding. The announcement conﬁrming the cancellation will conﬁrm the timetable for payment of the cash dividend to those Shareholders who had previously elected to receive Scrip Shares. The Board's authority to declare and pay an interim Quarterly Dividend in respect of the Current Financial Year, and to issue Scrip Shares under the Scrip Dividend Alternative, remains conditional on, inter alia, the Board being and remaining satisﬁed, on reasonable grounds, that the Company will, immediately after paying the relevant dividend, satisfy the solvency test set out in the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended (the "Companies Law"), and the Board having satisﬁed the requirements of the Companies Law in connection with the issue of any Scrip Shares. Other conditions to an issue of Scrip Shares pursuant to the Scrip Dividend Alternative are set out in paragraph 2 of the Appendix. In the interests of efﬁciency, the Board has decided to issue an annual circular for the Scrip Dividend Alternative consisting of the quarterly dividends proposed to be paid in each ﬁnancial year, with this circular being the annual circular for the Current Financial Year. By completing a Scrip Dividend mandate election, a Shareholder can elect, in relation to all of their Ordinary Shares for which they hold certiﬁcates, to receive Scrip Shares in respect of all of their Quarterly Dividends for the Current Financial Year and all of their quarterly dividends for any future ﬁnancial years, during which the Scrip Dividend Alternative is available, unless the Shareholder revokes that mandate. If a holder of certiﬁcated Ordinary Shares does not elect for a Scrip Dividend Alternative in relation to the First Quarterly Dividend, that does not prohibit that Shareholder from electing for a Scrip Dividend Alternative in relation to all or any Subsequent Quarterly Dividends in the Current Financial Year or any future dividend for any future ﬁnancial year during which the Scrip Dividend Alternative is available by electing on-line via www.signalshares.comor by completing the Scrip Dividend mandate election form if requested. A standing mandate election can be revoked by a Shareholder at any time after that Shareholder has made an election, in accordance with the terms set out in the Appendix. Shareholders with uncertiﬁcated Ordinary Shares held in CREST who wish to receive a Scrip Dividend Alternative must complete and submit a Dividend Input Election Message by 5.00 pm on each Relevant CREST Deadline Date, in accordance with the Timetable and the terms of the Appendix, in relation to each Quarterly Dividend in the Current Financial Year. A standing Mandate is not available as the CREST system requires the input of a Dividend Input Election Message in respect of each Quarterly Dividend. Shareholders who elect for the Scrip Dividend Alternative in respect of a Quarterly Dividend will receive in respect of that interim Quarterly Dividend declared an amount of Scrip Shares based on 4 the Quarterly Dividend declared and the Relevant Quarterly Dividend Scrip Share Reference Price according to the following calculation: Number of Ordinary Shares held at x Relevant Quarterly Dividend = Total Quarterly Dividend available the Relevant Record Date per Ordinary Share for Scrip Shares election AND Total Quarterly Dividend available for Scrip Shares = Number of Scrip Shares Relevant Quarterly Dividend Scrip Share Reference Price (rounded down to the nearest whole number) The "Relevant Quarterly Dividend Scrip Share Reference Price" is the Scrip Share Reference Price (deﬁned in the Appendix) attributable to the relevant Quarterly Dividend to which the Scrip Dividend Alternative relates. Fractions of Scrip Shares will not be issued. In accordance with the discretion afforded to the Company under the Articles, any fractional entitlements will be retained by the Company. No fractional entitlements will be carried forward towards any future Scrip Shares attributable to a later Quarterly Dividend, nor will fractional Scrip Share entitlements be paid or be payable in cash to the relevant Shareholders. Scrip Shares - Holders of Share Certiﬁcates Shareholders who hold share certiﬁcates for their Ordinary Shares can make a standing election mandate so that they receive not only the Quarterly Dividends declared in respect of the Current Financial Year but also all future dividends in respect of which the Directors decide to offer a Scrip Dividend Alternative. Such standing election mandate may only be made in respect of a Shareholder's entire holding of Ordinary Shares. Shareholders can make this election on-line via www.signalshares.comor contacting Link Group on 0371 664 0321 to request a paper Scrip Dividend mandate election form. Further details are set out in paragraph 6 of the Appendix. Scrip Shares - CREST Holders If you hold your Ordinary Shares in CREST and wish to elect to receive Scrip Shares in respect of the Quarterly Dividend for the Current Financial Year that is attributable to the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2023 (or for any Subsequent Quarterly Dividends), you must submit a Dividend Election Input Message (as deﬁned in the CREST Manual) by 5.00 pm on each Relevant CREST Deadline Date, as set out in the Timetable and described in paragraph 7 of the Appendix. Unfortunately, it is not possible for Shareholders who hold their Ordinary Shares in CREST to make a standing Mandate for any of their Ordinary Shares held in CREST. However, the Company will notify all Shareholders each time a Quarterly Dividend is declared via a Regulatory Information Service, at the appropriate time, and Shareholders who hold their Ordinary Shares in CREST will have the opportunity to elect to receive that Quarterly Dividend in the form of Scrip Shares, pursuant to the Scrip Dividend Alternative offered in accordance with the terms of this circular. General The Appendix sets out in detail the terms for the Scrip Dividend Alternative, together with explanatory notes. Paragraph 2 of the Appendix also explains that the proposals described in this circular are conditional upon, inter alia, the admission of any Scrip Shares to be issued, to the Ofﬁcial List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "Ofﬁcial List") and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market (the "London Stock Exchange"). The Appendix provides more information on the Scrip Dividend Alternative, the Election and ongoing mandate scheme and on some of the UK taxation consequences as at the date of this circular. Yours sincerely Kevin Lyon Chairman NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

