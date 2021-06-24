NextEnergy Solar Fund : Annual Report - 31 March 2021

FINANCIAL ADDITIONAL OVERVIEW STRATEGIC REPORT GOVERNANCE STATEMENTS INFORMATION

3

NextEnergy Solar Fund Overview

SPECIALIST SOLAR POWER RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENT COMPANY WITH A MANDATE FOR GROWTH IN LINE WITH THE COMPANY'S STRATEGIC AIMS

MANAGED BY THE NEXTENERGY CAPITAL GROUP, A LEADING SPECIALIST INVESTMENT AND ASSET MANAGER IN THE SOLAR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO OF 94 OPERATING SOLAR PLANTS

POWERING THE EQUIVALENT OF 195,000 UK HOMES (EQUIVALENT TO PORTSMOUTH AND BRIGHTON COMBINED) ANNUALLY WITH CLEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY

CONSISTENT OPERATING AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

OUTPERFORMANCE SINCE IPO

TARGETING A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 7.16P PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2022, PAYABLE QUARTERLY