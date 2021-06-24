NextEnergy Solar Fund : Annual Report - 31 March 2021
06/24/2021 | 11:13am EDT
Generating a more sustainable future
Annual Report
for the year ended 31 March 2021
Our Objectives
Investment Objective
To provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily UK-based solar energy infrastructure assets.
Strategic Objectives
Investment
Expand the portfolio in line with the Company's Investment Policy.
Demonstrate our leadership in the UK solar market and achieve superior technical and operational performance.
Maintain our pricing discipline in relation to acquisitions.
Operational
Optimise the value of our investments through effective portfolio and asset management.
Consistently achieve operational outperformance of the portfolio attributable to effective asset management (Asset Management Alpha).
Environmental
Participate in climate change mitigation, enhance local biodiversity where our assets are located, and contribute towards a zero carbon and sustainable future.
Society
Positively impact both the communities in which our solar assets are located and wider stakeholders.
Governance
To act in a manner consistent with our values of integrity, fairness and transparency.
Maintain strong and constructive relationships with our shareholders and other key stakeholders.
PR
E
M
U
I
M
MAIN
MA
R
K
E
T
FINANCIAL
ADDITIONAL
OVERVIEW
STRATEGIC REPORT
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
1
Performance Highlights
Financial Highlights
NAV per ordinary share
Ordinary shareholders' NAV
Financial debt gearing
as at 31 March 2021
as at 31 March 2021
as at 31 March 20211
98.9p
£581m
24%
(31 March 2020: 99.0p)
(31 March 2020: £579m)
(31 March 2020: 22%)
Dividends per ordinary share
Cash dividend cover (pre-scrip
Total gearing
for the year ended
dividends) for the year ended
as at 31 March 20212
31 March 2021
31 March 2021
43%
7.05p
1.1x
(31 March 2020: 6.87p)
(31 March 2020: 1.2x)
(31 March 2020: 42%)
NAV total return per ordinary
Ordinary shareholder total return
Ordinary shareholder
share for the year ended
for the year ended
annualised total return since IPO
31 March 2021
31 March 2021
6.1%
%
%
7.0
5.1
(31 March 2020: -4.5%)
(31 March 2020: -7.8%)
(31 March 2020: 6.3%)
Operational Highlights
ESG Highlights
1
2
3
Total capacity installed
Total electricity generation for
Tonnes of CO2e emissions
as at 31 March 2021
the year ended
avoided p.a.3
31 March 2021
814MW
738GWh
317,600
(31 March 2020: 755MW)
(31 March 2020: 712GWh)
(31 March 2020: 307,700)
Operating solar assets
Generation above budget
UK homes powered
as at 31 March 2021
for the year ended
for one year3
94
31 March 2021
195,000
%
(31 March 2020: 90)
6.2
(31 March 2020: 4.7%)
(31 March 2020: 189,000)
Financial debt gearing excludes the £200m preference shares
Total gearing is the aggregate of financial debt and £200m of preference shares. The preference shares are equivalent to non-amortising debt with repayment in shares www.greeninvestmentgroup.com/green-impact/green-investment-handbook
Annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
2
Contents
OVERVIEW
3
NextEnergy Solar Fund Overview
3
Snapshot of Our Diversified Portfolio
4
Why Invest in Solar Assets?
6
STRATEGIC REPORT
7
Chairman's Statement
7
Our Business Model
13
Five Year Record
16
Our Investment Strategy and Track Record
17
Investment Adviser's Report
22
Operating Portfolio
32
Portfolio Generation Performance
34
Sustainability and ESG
36
Stakeholder Engagement
46
Risks and Risk Management
48
Going Concern and Viability
51
GOVERNANCE
54
Introduction from the Chairman
54
Governance Framework
55
Board of Directors
56
Corporate Governance Statement
58
Directors' Remuneration Report
66
Audit Committee Report
69
Directors' Report
72
Statement of Directors' Responsibility
74
Independent Auditor's Report
75
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
82
Statement of Comprehensive Income
82
Statement of Financial Position
83
Statement of Changes in Equity
84
Statement of Changes in Cash Flows
85
Notes to the Financial Statements
86
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
108
Alternative Performance Measures
108
General Shareholder Information
112
Glossary and Definitions
114
Corporate Information
117
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED Annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021
FINANCIAL
ADDITIONAL
OVERVIEW
STRATEGIC REPORT
GOVERNANCE
STATEMENTS
INFORMATION
3
NextEnergy Solar Fund Overview
SPECIALIST SOLAR POWER RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENT COMPANY WITH A MANDATE FOR GROWTH IN LINE WITH THE COMPANY'S STRATEGIC AIMS
MANAGED BY THE NEXTENERGY CAPITAL GROUP, A LEADING SPECIALIST INVESTMENT AND ASSET MANAGER IN THE SOLAR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO OF 94 OPERATING SOLAR PLANTS
POWERING THE EQUIVALENT OF 195,000 UK HOMES (EQUIVALENT TO PORTSMOUTH AND BRIGHTON COMBINED) ANNUALLY WITH CLEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY
CONSISTENT OPERATING AND ASSET MANAGEMENT
OUTPERFORMANCE SINCE IPO
TARGETING A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 7.16P PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2022, PAYABLE QUARTERLY
Annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 15:12:01 UTC.