Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESF   GG00BJ0JVY01

NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED

(NESF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/24 11:05:01 am
100.5328 GBX   +0.53%
11:13aNEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND  : Annual Report - 31 March 2021
PU
06/22NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND  : Signs New Credit Facility, Invests in NextPower III
MT
06/17FTSE 100 Closes Down on Mining Sector Losses
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextEnergy Solar Fund : Annual Report - 31 March 2021

06/24/2021 | 11:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Generating a more sustainable future

Annual Report

for the year ended 31 March 2021

Our Objectives

Investment Objective

To provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily UK-based solar energy infrastructure assets.

Strategic Objectives

Investment

  • Expand the portfolio in line with the Company's Investment Policy.
  • Demonstrate our leadership in the UK solar market and achieve superior technical and operational performance.
  • Maintain our pricing discipline in relation to acquisitions.

Operational

  • Optimise the value of our investments through effective portfolio and asset management.
  • Consistently achieve operational outperformance of the portfolio attributable to effective asset management (Asset Management Alpha).

Environmental

  • Participate in climate change mitigation, enhance local biodiversity where our assets are located, and contribute towards a zero carbon and sustainable future.

Society

  • Positively impact both the communities in which our solar assets are located and wider stakeholders.

Governance

  • To act in a manner consistent with our values of integrity, fairness and transparency.
  • Maintain strong and constructive relationships with our shareholders and other key stakeholders.

PR

E

M

U

I

M

MAIN

MA

R

K

E

T

FINANCIAL

ADDITIONAL

OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

1

Performance Highlights

Financial Highlights

NAV per ordinary share

Ordinary shareholders' NAV

Financial debt gearing

as at 31 March 2021

as at 31 March 2021

as at 31 March 20211

98.9p

£581m

24%

(31 March 2020: 99.0p)

(31 March 2020: £579m)

(31 March 2020: 22%)

Dividends per ordinary share

Cash dividend cover (pre-scrip

Total gearing

for the year ended

dividends) for the year ended

as at 31 March 20212

31 March 2021

31 March 2021

43%

7.05p

1.1x

(31 March 2020: 6.87p)

(31 March 2020: 1.2x)

(31 March 2020: 42%)

NAV total return per ordinary

Ordinary shareholder total return

Ordinary shareholder

share for the year ended

for the year ended

annualised total return since IPO

31 March 2021

31 March 2021

6.1%

%

%

7.0

5.1

(31 March 2020: -4.5%)

(31 March 2020: -7.8%)

(31 March 2020: 6.3%)

Operational Highlights

ESG Highlights

1

2

3

Total capacity installed

Total electricity generation for

Tonnes of CO2e emissions

as at 31 March 2021

the year ended

avoided p.a.3

31 March 2021

814MW

738GWh

317,600

(31 March 2020: 755MW)

(31 March 2020: 712GWh)

(31 March 2020: 307,700)

Operating solar assets

Generation above budget

UK homes powered

as at 31 March 2021

for the year ended

for one year3

94

31 March 2021

195,000

%

(31 March 2020: 90)

6.2

(31 March 2020: 4.7%)

(31 March 2020: 189,000)

Financial debt gearing excludes the £200m preference shares

Total gearing is the aggregate of financial debt and £200m of preference shares. The preference shares are equivalent to non-amortising debt with repayment in shares www.greeninvestmentgroup.com/green-impact/green-investment-handbook

Annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED

2

Contents

OVERVIEW

3

NextEnergy Solar Fund Overview

3

Snapshot of Our Diversified Portfolio

4

Why Invest in Solar Assets?

6

STRATEGIC REPORT

7

Chairman's Statement

7

Our Business Model

13

Five Year Record

16

Our Investment Strategy and Track Record

17

Investment Adviser's Report

22

Operating Portfolio

32

Portfolio Generation Performance

34

Sustainability and ESG

36

Stakeholder Engagement

46

Risks and Risk Management

48

Going Concern and Viability

51

GOVERNANCE

54

Introduction from the Chairman

54

Governance Framework

55

Board of Directors

56

Corporate Governance Statement

58

Directors' Remuneration Report

66

Audit Committee Report

69

Directors' Report

72

Statement of Directors' Responsibility

74

Independent Auditor's Report

75

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

82

Statement of Comprehensive Income

82

Statement of Financial Position

83

Statement of Changes in Equity

84

Statement of Changes in Cash Flows

85

Notes to the Financial Statements

86

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

108

Alternative Performance Measures

108

General Shareholder Information

112

Glossary and Definitions

114

Corporate Information

117

NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED Annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021

FINANCIAL

ADDITIONAL

OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

STATEMENTS

INFORMATION

3

NextEnergy Solar Fund Overview

SPECIALIST SOLAR POWER RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENT COMPANY WITH A MANDATE FOR GROWTH IN LINE WITH THE COMPANY'S STRATEGIC AIMS

MANAGED BY THE NEXTENERGY CAPITAL GROUP, A LEADING SPECIALIST INVESTMENT AND ASSET MANAGER IN THE SOLAR ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR

DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO OF 94 OPERATING SOLAR PLANTS

POWERING THE EQUIVALENT OF 195,000 UK HOMES (EQUIVALENT TO PORTSMOUTH AND BRIGHTON COMBINED) ANNUALLY WITH CLEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY

CONSISTENT OPERATING AND ASSET MANAGEMENT

OUTPERFORMANCE SINCE IPO

TARGETING A TOTAL DIVIDEND OF 7.16P PER ORDINARY SHARE IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2022, PAYABLE QUARTERLY

Annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021 NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 15:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
11:13aNEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND  : Annual Report - 31 March 2021
PU
06/22NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND  : Signs New Credit Facility, Invests in NextPower III
MT
06/17FTSE 100 Closes Down on Mining Sector Losses
DJ
06/17FTSE Falls, Nomura Advises Selling Euro Vs Pound
DJ
06/17FTSE Fall, Housing Market Boom Could Lift Pound
DJ
06/17FTSE Edges Lower as Fed Signals Earlier Rate Rise; Whitbread Gains
DJ
06/17NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND  : NESF Final Results Presentation
PU
06/17NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND  : NESF Annual Report
PU
06/17NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND  : Earnings Flash (NESF.L) NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED P..
MT
06/17NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND  : Earnings Flash (NESF.L) NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED P..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 56,6 M 78,7 M 78,7 M
Net income 2021 40,2 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net Debt 2021 187 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 7,08%
Capitalization 587 M 820 M 817 M
EV / Sales 2020 -52,7x
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin John Lyon Chairman
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Holmes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Peacegood Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED-6.19%820
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION14.21%8 506
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.31.34%6 202
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 134
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION64.70%3 455
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.04%2 623