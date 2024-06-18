NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based specialist investor in solar energy and energy storage - Announces the completion of the second phase of its capital recycling programme with the sale of Whitecross, a 35.22 mega watt operational solar asset. Sale to a third-party buyer, managed by Downing LLP, raises GBP27 million. The transaction is net asset value accretive to shareholders and will generate an estimated uplift of 0.57 pence which will be reflected in the NAV per share as at June 30. Proceeds will be used to reduce drawn short-term debt via its revolving credit facilities.
Current stock price: 76.60 pence
12-month change: down 23%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
