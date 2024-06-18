NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a renewable energy investment company. The Companyâs investment objective is to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, through a diversified portfolio of solar energy infrastructure assets and complementary technologies, such as energy storage. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing predominantly in solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. It seeks to provide ordinary shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular dividends, by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily the United Kingdom and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)-based solar energy infrastructure assets. The Company invests in solar PV assets primarily in the United Kingdom. It seeks to acquire sole ownership of individual solar PV assets through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). Its investment adviser is NextEnergy Capital Limited.

Sector Closed End Funds