Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NESF   GG00BJ0JVY01

NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED

(NESF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:07 2022-11-23 am EST
114.56 GBX   +0.31%
06:09aNextEnergy Solar Fund 'very happy' with interim results
EQ
11/21NextEnergy Solar Fund shares rise on portfolio performance
AN
11/21NextEnergy Solar Fund's H1 Profit Rises on Improved Investment Income, Asset Fair Value Gains
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NextEnergy Solar Fund 'very happy' with interim results

11/23/2022 | 06:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd
NextEnergy Solar Fund 'very happy' with interim results

23.11.2022 / 12:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd
United States
ISIN: GG00BJ0JVY01
EQS News ID: 1494817

 
End of News EQS News Service

1494817  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
06:09aNextEnergy Solar Fund 'very happy' with interim results
EQ
11/21NextEnergy Solar Fund shares rise on portfolio performance
AN
11/21NextEnergy Solar Fund's H1 Profit Rises on Improved Investment Income, Asset Fair Value..
MT
11/21Earnings Flash (NESF.L) NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP85.6M
MT
11/21Earnings Flash (NESF.L) NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX10.69
MT
11/21NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Septembe..
CI
11/18UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 177 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 506 M 601 M 601 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 6,58%
Capitalization 673 M 799 M 799 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
EV / Sales 2024 9,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 114,20 GBX
Average target price 140,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
Managers and Directors
Kevin John Lyon Chairman
Patrick Anthony Seymour Firth Independent Non-Executive Director
Victor Holmes Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Joanne Peacegood Independent Non-Executive Director
Josephine Rachel Bush Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTENERGY SOLAR FUND LIMITED12.40%799
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.55%10 137
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-6.26%5 555
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-4.76%4 056
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.53%3 860
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.71%3 287