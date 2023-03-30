Advanced search
Nextensa : ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2022 (including our sustainability report)

03/30/2023
2022 ANNUAL REPORT

1.

PROFILE AND STRATEGY .......................................................................................................................... 4

2.

LETTER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS ......................................................................................................... 10

3.

KEY FIGURES ................................................................................................................................................. 13

4.

ANNUAL REPORT ........................................................................................................................................ 16

Activity report ................................................................................................................................................................ 17

.

. Events.after.the.closing.of.financial.year.2022 .......................................................................................................... 24

Comments on the consolidated income statement and balance sheet .................................................................... 25

Dividend .......................................................................................................................................................................... 27

.

.

Outlook.for.financial.year.2023 ................................................................................................................................... 28

Corporate governance statement ................................................................................................................................. 29

Principles ................................................................................................................................................................................................... 29

Group structure and shareholders ........................................................................................................................................................ 30

Governance structure and decision-making bodies .......................................................................................................................... 32

Diversity policy ........................................................................................................................................................................................ 42

Compliance ............................................................................................................................................................................................... 42

Internal control and risk management ............................................................................................................................................... 44

Other stakeholders ................................................................................................................................................................................. 44

Remuneration report ............................................................................................................................................................................. 46

Related-party transactions - Conflicts of interest ............................................................................................................................ 52

Repurchase of own shares ...................................................................................................................................................................... 53

Research and development ..................................................................................................................................................................... 54

Factors likely to have an influence in the event of a takeover bid ................................................................................................. 54

Risk factors .................................................................................................................................................................. 56

  • 5. SUSTAINABILITY REPORT ..................................................................................................................... 72

  • 6. NEXTENSA ON THE STOCK MARKET ................................................................................................ 131

  • 7. REAL ESTATE REPORT ............................................................................................................................. 135

    Main projects ................................................................................................................................................................ 136

    Analysis of the investment portfolio based on fair value ....................................................................................... 175

    Composition of the investment portfolio based on fair value ................................................................................ 179

    Operational management of the buildings ............................................................................................................... 181

  • 8.. CONSOLIDATED.FINANCIAL.STATEMENTS.2022 ........................................................................... 183

Consolidated.financial.statements.and.notes ........................................................................................................... 185 Report statutory auditor ............................................................................................................................................. 273

9.

GENERAL INFORMATION ...................................................................................................................... 281

Identification.Nextensa ............................................................................................................................................... 282

.

. Articles.of.association.Nextensa ................................................................................................................................ 286

Statements ..................................................................................................................................................................... 303

10.

APPENDICES ................................................................................................................................................ 308

Lexicon ........................................................................................................................................................................... 309

Alternative Performance Measures ........................................................................................................................... 312

.

. GRI.Content.Index ...................................................................................................................................................... 315

  • This annual ﬁnancial report of Nextensa dated 31 March 2023 on the ﬁnancial statements per 31 December 2022 has been ﬁled as a universal registration document with the FSMA (as the competent authority under regulation (EU) 2017/1129) without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of that regulation.1

  • The legally required content of the annual report is incorporated in chapter 4 Annual Report, which also contains non-compulsory information. We combine the annual report on the statutory ﬁnancial statements with the annual report on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements. Other reports and the websites we refer to do not form part of the annual report.

  • By Nextensa group, we or the group we refer to the consolidated entity, i.e. the company Nextensa NV including all companies included in the consolidation scope. By Nextensa or the Company, we only refer to that company.

  • The annual ﬁnancial report is available in a Dutch ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) version, a Dutch PDF version and an English PDF version. The Dutch ESEF version is the original version and the other versions are unofﬁcial versions. Should there nevertheless be differences between the different language and format versions, the Dutch ESEF version takes precedence.

  • This report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Advanced Service. The GRI content index, approved by GRI, can be found in the annexes of chapter 10.

  • This annual ﬁnancial report contains no restatements of information included in previous annual ﬁnancial reports.2

CONTENTS

1 2-3-c Publication date of the report 2 2-4-a Organisations shall report restatements of information

1. Profile & Strategy

MISSION1

Nextensa2 is a next generation real estate investor and developer that operates in Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Austria.3 We develop lively and healthy sites and buildings that we harmoniously anchor in the urban fabric. We anticipate on trends and known as no other how we can convert opportunities into valuable growth moments for all stakeholders. We stand out due to our sustainable urban development with a positive impact. We therefore create places you prefer: ground-breaking places where it is good to live,

work, meet, shop and enjoy.

1

2-6 Activities, value chain and other business relationships

2

2-1-a Legal name of the organisation

3

2-1-d Countries of operation

Disclaimer

Nextensa NV published this content on 30 March 2023


© Publicnow 2023
