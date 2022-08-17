Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Nextensa SA
  News
  Summary
    LEAS   BE0003770840

NEXTENSA SA

(LEAS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-08-17 am EDT
60.70 EUR    0.00%
Nextensa NV/SA : Half-Year Financial Report 2022

08/17/2022 | 11:41am EDT
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2022


Regulated information
Brussels, 17 August 2022
5:40 PM CEST

For the first half-year of the financial year 2022 we record the following key data:

• The rental income increased by € 3.0 million compared to June last year and now amounts to € 33.2 million

• The financial debt ratio has decreased from 48.56% at the end of 2021 to 46.31% on 30 June 2022, in line with the predefined plan

• The occupancy rate increased and is now 90.30% compared to 89.09% at the end of 2021

• The extension of the Shopping center Knauf Schmiede welcomes its first shops

• The Park Lane phase II project at Tour & Taxis has been launched with a successful reservation of 50% of the apartments of the first section

• The construction works on The Emerald office building (7,000 m2) started on Cloche d’Or, a new urban district in the southern outskirts of Luxembourg City


Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 8,78%
Capitalization 603 M 614 M 614 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart NEXTENSA SA
Duration : Period :
Nextensa SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTENSA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michel van Geyte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Piet Dejonghe Chairman
Peter de Durpel Chief Operating Officer
Olivier Vuylsteke Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTENSA SA-21.98%614
EQUINIX, INC.-15.82%64 849
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.95%45 515
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-23.94%38 665
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-23.04%27 996
W. P. CAREY INC.7.65%17 040