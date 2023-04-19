Nextensa: Nextensa applies for permit for final phase Tour & Taxis site

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 19 April 2023 – 7.30 AM

Nextensa applies for permit for final phase Tour & Taxis site





Real estate developer and investor Nextensa applies for the permit for the final phase in the redevelopment of the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels. The iconic Tour & Taxis site in Brussels will thus definitively put itself on the world map in terms of urban renewal in the coming years. The former logistical terrain will undergo a complete metamorphosis. To this end, Nextensa is teaming up with Belgian and international teams of architects.

Specifically, it involves the development of some 140,000 square metres, with a largely residential programme. The plans fit into the Tour & Taxis Special Zoning Plan (BBP), which was approved in 2017.

If everything goes according to plan, the works could start in early 2025, ensuring the continuity of Tour & Taxis' development. Until the end of 2024, Nextensa will complete the Park Lane residential area, which includes some 800 residential units.

On 25 April at 9.30am at the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels, Nextensa will give further details of the plans and the first images will be shown. CEO Michel Van Geyte and COO Peter De Durpel will take the floor.





For more information



Michel Van Geyte | Chief Executive Officer

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu



About Nextensa



Nextensa SA is a mixed real estate investor and developer. The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (41%), Belgium (44%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 31/03/2023 was approximately € 1.28 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail, and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €396.6 million (value 31/03/2023).





