Nextensa applies for permit

for final phase Tour & Taxis site

Real estate developer and investor Nextensa applies for the permit for the final phase in the redevelopment of the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels. The iconic Tour

Taxis site in Brussels will thus definitively put itself on the world map in terms of urban renewal in the coming years. The former logistical terrain will undergo a complete metamorphosis. To this end, Nextensa is teaming up with Belgian and international teams of architects.

Specifically, it involves the development of some 140,000 square metres, with a largely residential programme. The plans fit into the Tour & Taxis Special Zoning Plan (BBP), which was approved in 2017.

If everything goes according to plan, the works could start in early 2025, ensuring the continuity of Tour & Taxis' development. Until the end of 2024, Nextensa will complete the Park Lane residential area, which includes some 800 residential units.

On 25 April at 9.30am at the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels, Nextensa will give further details of the plans and the first images will be shown. CEO Michel Van Geyte and COO Peter De Durpel will take the floor.