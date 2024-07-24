Nexteq PLC - Cambridge-based technology products provider for gaming and broadcast industries - Announces that Non-Executive Chair Francis Small, Chief Executive Officer Jon Jayal, and Chief Financial Officer Johan Olivier, have all decided to step down, and will leave the company in the coming months. All three will continue in their roles until successors have been identified. Nexteq adds that processes are already underway to choose successors for these roles, and it expects to announce the new independent non-executive chair shortly.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Jayal says: "I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Nexteq and of our team of talented people. Having considered the decision carefully for a number of months, I believe that now is the right time for me to seek new opportunities and for the board to introduce new leadership with fresh skills and experience to drive the next stage of the company's development. I look forward to supporting the group through this transition."

Current stock price: 79.74 pence, down 35% in London on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: down 43%

