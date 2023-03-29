Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-28 pm EDT
75.24 USD   -0.27%
04:56aBanking fears continue to ease in London
MS
03/21Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on NextEra Energy to $94 From $97, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
03/17Nextera Energy Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banking fears continue to ease in London

03/29/2023 | 04:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Higher commodity prices lifted mining and energy stocks yesterday, with the FTSE 100 ending the session 0.2% higher.

UK stocks were up today, with financial stocks overperforming as worries for the banking sector continue to ease. John Glen, chief secretary to the UK Treasury, told Reuters yesterday that Britain's banks had not seen deposit outflows since the collapse of SVB Financial sparked trouble in the sector.

Commodity stocks continue to do well, tracking higher crude oil prices due to renewed investor appetite for risk assets and the halt to oil imports from Iraqi Kurdistan by Turkey.

Among stocks, Next dropped 6.1%, despite posting gains in annual profits, because it reiterated its cautious outlook.

 

Things to read today:

Monetary policy is not solely to blame for this banking crisis (Financial Times)

UK Housing Market Shows Signs of Stabilizing as Approvals Rise (Bloomberg)


© MarketScreener.com 2023
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
04:56aBanking fears continue to ease in London
MS
03/21Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on NextEra Energy to $94 From $97, Keeps Overweight..
MT
03/17Nextera Energy Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15Not out of the woods yet
MS
03/15Analyst recommendations: AstraZeneca, Charles Schwab, Harley-Dav..
MS
03/14Sector Update: Energy Stocks Climb as Crude Oil Extends Slump
MT
03/14Sector Update: Energy Stocks Advancing in Tuesday Trading
MT
03/14Sector Update: Energy
MT
03/14Florida Power & Light Company brings three new solar energy centers into operation, now..
AQ
03/14Sector Update: Energy Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Tuesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 518 M - -
Net income 2023 6 214 M - -
Net Debt 2023 68 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,88x
EV / Sales 2024 8,53x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 75,24 $
Average target price 93,22 $
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.00%149 539
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.93%76 809
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.44%74 470
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.00%73 019
ENEL S.P.A.8.35%60 036
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-6.74%45 746
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer