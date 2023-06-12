Advanced search
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
06-09-2023
74.07 USD   -1.11%
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind NextEra Energy Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023

06/12/2023
NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NextEra Energy") (NYSE: NEE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in NextEra Energy, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nextera-energy-class-action-submission-form?prid=40639&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against NextEra Energy includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Florida Power and Light Company's surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NEE to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 25, 2023

Aggrieved NextEra Energy investors only have until July 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/class-action-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-remind-nextera-energy-investors-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-25-2023-301847658.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
