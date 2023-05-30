Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:00:09 2023-05-30 pm EDT
72.86 USD   -1.43%
02:30pInvestor Notice : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ
BU
10:01aNextEra Energy Welcomes Class of Summer 2023 Interns to its Florida Headquarters
PR
05/29Shareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in NextEra Energy, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ

05/30/2023 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of securities of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ) between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 25, 2023.

SO WHAT: If you purchased NextEra securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the NextEra class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16680 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 25, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NextEra's primary subsidiary, Florida Power and Light Co., ("FPL") surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NextEra to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the NextEra class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=16680 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
02:30pInvestor Notice : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors to ..
BU
10:01aNextEra Energy Welcomes Class of Summer 2023 Interns to its Florida Headquarters
PR
05/29Shareholder Action Reminder : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in NextEra Energy, ..
BU
05/28Biden, McCarthy debt deal would speed up Mountain Valley gas pipeline
RE
05/26Shareholder Action Alert : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in NextEra Energy, Inc..
BU
05/26US court questions another Equitrans Mountain Valley natgas pipe permit
RE
05/26NEXTERA ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/22Declaration of Voting Results by NextEra Energy Inc
CI
05/22NextEra Energy, Inc. Appoints Deborah "Dev" Stahlkopf as the Director
CI
05/22FPL proposes another rate reduction beginning in July
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 906 M - -
Net income 2023 6 278 M - -
Net Debt 2023 63 914 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 150 B 150 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,57x
EV / Sales 2024 8,37x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 73,92 $
Average target price 91,13 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.58%149 571
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.85%77 288
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.72%75 750
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.88%68 357
ENEL S.P.A.0.00%64 818
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC.-13.38%42 342
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer