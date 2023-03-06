Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:13:28 2023-03-06 pm EST
74.34 USD   +0.68%
03:06pJustices ask government for input on Texas electric grid dispute
RE
03/03Nextera Energy Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03Entergy Seeks Regulatory Approval to Build Solar Projects in Louisiana
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Justices ask government for input on Texas electric grid dispute

03/06/2023 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows NextEra Energy logo

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked the Biden administration to wade into a dispute between Florida-based energy company NextEra Energy Inc. and Texas over a state law that experts say could block the construction of vital interstate electric transmission lines.

The Supreme Court is deciding whether to take up the state's appeal of a ruling that the 2019 law, which gives electric utilities already operating in the state the right of first refusal to build proposed transmission projects, is discriminatory and presents an undue burden on interstate trade.

Texas argued in its December petition to the high court that regulating public utilities is a key responsibility for states and that it is reasonable for regulators to stipulate a preference for companies that already have a footprint there.

Representatives for the U.S. Department of Justice, NextEra and Texas didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

NextEra, which owns thousands of miles of transmission lines in multiple states but no such assets in Texas, challenged the law in court in 2019 after it was barred from building a segment of an interstate transmission line near the Texas-Louisiana border. The company argued the law is discriminatory and undercuts competition for contracts from out-of-state developers in violation of the U.S. Constitution's Dormant Commerce Clause.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in August said the state's law likely violated the clause and sent the case back to a Texas federal court for further consideration.

The Solicitor General has been asked twice before to weigh in on disputes over similar state laws and has in both cases urged courts to find Commerce Cause violations, according to Ari Peskoe, the director of the Electricity Law Initiative at Harvard Law School.

The case is Peter Lake et al. V. NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, U.S. Supreme Court, case No. 22-601.

For Texas: Judd Stone of the Texas Attorney General's Office

For NextEra: Lino Mendiola of Eversheds Sutherland, Stuart Singer of Boies Schiller Flexner and Matthew Price of Jenner & Block

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

By Clark Mindock


© Reuters 2023
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
03:06pJustices ask government for input on Texas electric grid dispute
RE
03/03Nextera Energy Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03Entergy Seeks Regulatory Approval to Build Solar Projects in Louisiana
MT
03/02Insider Buy: Nextera Energy
MT
03/02Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on NextEra Energy to $100 From $110, Keeps Overweight ..
MT
03/01Nextera Energy Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01FPL files plan to reduce customer fuel charges by $379 million
PR
02/28Incoming Florida utility chief's priority: no more ..
RE
02/27NextEra Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in February 2020
PR
02/27NEXTERA ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 674 M - -
Net income 2023 6 188 M - -
Net Debt 2023 66 660 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 2,53%
Capitalization 147 B 147 B -
EV / Sales 2023 8,65x
EV / Sales 2024 8,27x
Nbr of Employees 15 300
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 73,83 $
Average target price 92,91 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.69%146 737
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.38%73 458
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.01%72 444
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.24%70 572
ENEL S.P.A.5.39%57 088
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-8.77%46 721