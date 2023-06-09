Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-08 pm EDT
74.90 USD   +0.98%
05:46aNEE Jakubowitz Law Reminds NextEra Energy Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023
PR
06/08ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - NEE, NEE-PR, NEE-PQ
PR
06/08JPMorgan Chase Lowers Price Target on NextEra Energy to $85 From $93, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NEE Jakubowitz Law Reminds NextEra Energy Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023

06/09/2023 | 05:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/nextera-energy-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40556&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased NextEra Energy between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 25, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, NextEra Energy, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Florida Power and Light Company's surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NEE to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nee-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-nextera-energy-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-25-2023-301846761.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
05:46aNEE Jakubowitz Law Reminds NextEra Energy Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of ..
PR
06/08ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors to Secure Co..
PR
06/08JPMorgan Chase Lowers Price Target on NextEra Energy to $85 From $93, Maintains Overwei..
MT
06/08Return of the hawks
MS
06/08Nee Lawsuit Alert : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors of a Class Ac..
PR
06/08Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Lyft, Meta Platforms, Pets at..
MS
06/07The Gross Law Firm Notifies Sharehol : Nee)
PR
06/06Nee Alert : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023 in the..
PR
06/05Nee Investor Deadline : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that NextEra Energy, In..
BU
06/05Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NextEra Energy, Inc. ..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer