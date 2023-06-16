Advanced search
NEE Jakubowitz Law Reminds NextEra Energy Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023

06/16/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/nextera-energy-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=40883&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased NextEra Energy between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until July 25, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, NextEra Energy, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Florida Power and Light Company's surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NEE to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nee-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-nextera-energy-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-july-25-2023-301852658.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2023
