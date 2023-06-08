Advanced search
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-07 pm EDT
74.17 USD   +1.08%
NEE LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies NextEra Energy, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

06/08/2023 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NextEra Energy" or the "Company") (NYSE: NEE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of NextEra Energy investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/nextera-energy-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=40484&wire=4

NEE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Florida Power and Light Company's surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NEE to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in NextEra Energy during the relevant time frame, you have until July 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 4th Floor Suite #427
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nee-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-nextera-energy-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301845656.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
