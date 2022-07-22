Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:32 2022-07-22 am EDT
78.50 USD   -0.47%
08:15aNextEra Energy 2Q Profit Rises; Revenue Gains
DJ
08:00aNextEra Energy Reports Higher Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
07:54aNEXTERA ENERGY : reports second-quarter 2022 financial results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra Energy 2Q Profit Rises; Revenue Gains

07/22/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


NextEra Energy Inc. logged higher revenue and a significantly larger profit in the second quarter, though its top line was below market expectations.

The Juno Beach, Fla.-based utility posted net income attributable to the company of $1.38 billion, or 70 cents a share, in the second quarter, compared with $256 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.

Stripping out the effects of nonqualifying hedges, adjusted earnings were 81 cents a share, it said. Analysts had been expecting adjusted earnings of 76 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Revenue was $5.18 billion, up from $3.93 billion, it said. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting $5.35 billion in revenue.

Florida Power & Light, the company's largest business segment and the largest electric utility in the U.S., reported revenue of $4.43 billion. It reported earnings of 50 cents a share, compared with 45 cents a share a year earlier, the company said.

NextEra Energy Resources, the company's clean-energy business, swung to a profit of $133 million, or seven cents a share, from a loss of $315 million, or 16 cents a share, it said.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 0814ET

All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
08:15aNextEra Energy 2Q Profit Rises; Revenue Gains
DJ
08:00aNextEra Energy Reports Higher Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
07:54aNEXTERA ENERGY : reports second-quarter 2022 financial results - Form 8-K
PU
07:46aNEXTERA : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:31aNextEra Energy Partners, LP second-quarter 2022 financial results available on partners..
PR
07:25aStocks Signal Declines as US Futures Retreat Pre-Bell; Asia Mixed, Europe Higher
MT
07:04aWall Street Leans Back Pre-Bell; Futures Red, Europe Higher, Asia Choppy
MT
05:37aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
07/21Morgan Stanley Raises NextEra Energy's Price Target to $83 From $79, Maintains Equalwei..
MT
07/21NEXTERA ENERGY : Webcast
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 976 M - -
Net income 2022 4 460 M - -
Net Debt 2022 62 345 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 2,15%
Capitalization 155 B 155 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,45x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 78,87 $
Average target price 90,52 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James L. Robo Executive Chairman
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.52%154 940
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.82%79 715
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.44%75 280
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.90%63 410
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.31%61 692
ENEL S.P.A.-32.61%49 145