NextEra Energy 3Q Profit Falls as Expenses Rise

By Dave Sebastian

NextEra Energy Inc. said its profit fell for the third quarter as expenses increased and operating revenues decreased.

The energy company on Wednesday posted net income attributable to the company of $447 million, compared with $1.23 billion in the prior year. Earnings were 23 cents a share, compared with 62 cents a share in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings were 75 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 72 cents a share.

Operating revenues were $4.37 billion, compared with $4.79 billion in the prior year.

Net operating expenses were $4 billion, compared with $3.77 billion in the year-ago period.

The company said its long-term financial expectations are unchanged.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 0804ET