    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra Energy 3Q Profit Falls as Expenses Rise

10/20/2021 | 08:05am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

NextEra Energy Inc. said its profit fell for the third quarter as expenses increased and operating revenues decreased.

The energy company on Wednesday posted net income attributable to the company of $447 million, compared with $1.23 billion in the prior year. Earnings were 23 cents a share, compared with 62 cents a share in the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings were 75 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 72 cents a share.

Operating revenues were $4.37 billion, compared with $4.79 billion in the prior year.

Net operating expenses were $4 billion, compared with $3.77 billion in the year-ago period.

The company said its long-term financial expectations are unchanged.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 0804ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEXTERA ENERGY 1.28% 82.03 Delayed Quote.6.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 276 M - -
Net income 2021 4 507 M - -
Net Debt 2021 53 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,7x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 161 B 161 B -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
Nbr of Employees 14 900
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James L. Robo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Jones Kujawa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY6.33%160 923
ENEL S.P.A.-14.44%83 728
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.07%77 803
IBERDROLA, S.A.-17.56%69 312
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.66%66 674
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-4.31%60 814