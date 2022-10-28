Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NextEra Energy
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEE   US65339F1012

NEXTERA ENERGY

(NEE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
75.47 USD   -0.17%
08:07aNextEra Energy 3Q Profit, Sales Soar
DJ
07:41aNextera : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40aNextera Energy : Q3 2022 Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NextEra Energy 3Q Profit, Sales Soar

10/28/2022 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dean Seal


NextEra Energy Inc. said Friday that its bottom line was up nearly fourfold in the third quarter as revenue shot past Wall Street analyst expectations.

The Juno Beach, Fla.-based utility posted a profit of $1.7 billion, or 86 cents a share, compared with $447 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier.

Stripping out nonqualifying hedges and other one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 85 cents a share, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting 80 cents a share.

Operating revenue rocketed to $6.72 billion from $4.37 billion, it said. Analysts had been $5.99 billion, according to FactSet.

Florida Power & Light, the company's largest business segment and the largest electric utility in the U.S., reported revenue of $5.08 billion, up from $4.13 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

The company's clean-energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, logged $1.65 billion in revenue, compared with $258 million a year earlier, it said.

Shares ticked up by nearly a percentage point to $76.18 in premarket trading.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 0806ET

All news about NEXTERA ENERGY
08:07aNextEra Energy 3Q Profit, Sales Soar
DJ
07:41aNextera : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:40aNextera Energy : Q3 2022 Release
PU
07:40aNextera Energy : reports third-quarter 2022 financial results - Form 8-K
PU
07:31aNextEra Energy Partners, LP third-quarter 2022 financial results available on partnersh..
PR
10/26OPAL Fuels, NextEra Energy Marketing, and Republic Services Begin Operations at Minneso..
AQ
10/24NextEra Energy Partners Lifts Quarterly Distribution to $0.7875 a Unit, From $0.7625 a ..
MT
10/24NextEra Energy Partners, LP declared quarter distribution
PR
10/21Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on NextEra Energy to $94 From $102, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
10/20UBS Adjusts NextEra Energy's Price Target to $90 from $109, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEXTERA ENERGY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 775 M - -
Net income 2022 4 734 M - -
Net Debt 2022 62 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 148 B 148 B -
EV / Sales 2022 10,2x
EV / Sales 2023 9,09x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NEXTERA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
NextEra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEXTERA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 75,47 $
Average target price 92,51 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John W. Ketchum Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terrell Kirk Crews Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
W. Scott Seeley Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
James Lawrence Camaren Independent Director
Sherry S. Barrat Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.16%148 282
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.21%70 098
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.97%69 276
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.16%63 890
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.24%56 086
ENEL S.P.A.-35.82%45 973